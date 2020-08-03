The band KES will release their first full-length album in over five years, titled We Home, this month.

The album will be officially released on August 28 on the Ineffable Records label. Then, on Independence Day, the band will present a one-hour special, titled KES LIVE, on CCN TV6. The concert will also be broadcast across nine Caribbean countries and simulcast in Africa on Trace TV, on Kes’ YouTube channel at youtube.com/keslive and across the band’s social media channels.