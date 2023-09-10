SIDS: A parent’s worst nightmare

IT’s a parent’s worst nightmare — putting their healthy baby to sleep, only to return and find him/her dead. As its name suggests, sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) is the unexpected and sudden death of an infant under a year, said consultant gynaecologist and medical director at Trinidad and Tobago IVF and Fertility Centre, Dr Catherine Minto-Bain.
Although SIDS is relatively rare, it can still happen to anyone’s baby.
Other than the fact that premature babies seem to be more at risk of SIDS, the medical world is still at a loss as to what exactly causes sudden infant death syndrome. Physicians, including Minto-Bain have no way of predicting that a person will have a baby that will succumb to SIDS. And when it happens, they don’t have the answers.
According to Minto-Bain, SIDS seems to happen within the first six months of life — so researchers are looking into the possibility that it could be connected to environmental stressors.
“It may have something to do with the way the baby is adapting to life outside of the womb or something to do with some process in the body that isn’t working well or isn’t mature in their first year of life.
Researchers are trying to find out what is not working and what it is about babies in the first six months to a year of their life that makes them vulnerable to SIDS,” said Minto-Bain.
When a baby dies unexpectedly, it is advisable that a postmortem be done. Minto-Bain acknowledges that some parents may object to this for personal reasons, but an autopsy is essential since it can rule out other factors that could be responsible for the sudden death of an infant. There are rare metabolic diseases and other illnesses that the baby could have had so it’s important to allow the authorities to do proper checks to find out if there was a cause for the baby’s death.
Put babies to sleep
on their back
Although the exact cause of SIDS is not known, there are ways in which parents can limit the chances of their baby falling victim to SIDS, said the consultant gynaecologist.
Years ago, there was a massive drive which promoted putting babies to sleep on their backs and not on their tummy or sides. That campaign had a positive effect, it reduced incidences of SIDS.
Minto-Bain also cautions against having anything in the cot or crib that could possibly drop the oxygen level or restrict the baby’s ability to breathe properly.
“When a baby sleeps on its front, that inhibits the baby’s ability to take deep breaths if its oxygen levels go low, so the baby should be put to sleep on its back”.
“Nothing besides the baby should be in the cot. You also don’t want to put anything that will muffle the baby’s nose or restrict its breathing. Cuddly toys are best left outside of the cot, avoid blankets as well as crib bumpers which can cause the baby to suffocate. Parents should never leave a bottle or anything else in the cot that can cause choking,” she advised.
The psychological impact of SIDS is immense, said Minto-Bain who throughout her career has encountered parents who lost their babies to SIDS.
“It’s a terrible thing to have to deal with,” she said.
“Parents blame themselves and wonder what they could have done. They worry about people thinking that they missed something or that perhaps they did something wrong. There is a lot of guilt and blame associated with SIDS”.
“I can’t explain the pain parents go through, it’s one thing to have a sick baby, but to suddenly lose a healthy baby — you’re left with years of questions and you never get an answer. I had one patient who lost her baby to SIDS and went on to have three more children, but the death of her baby haunts her to this day.”
There is currently a big push in the US for babies to sleep in the same room with their parents for the first six months to a year of their life.
If a baby sleeps deeply throughout the night, it can’t wake easily to act on its needs, as a result its wellbeing can be jeopardised. Therefore it’s important to have the baby sleep in its parents’ room so that they can be aware of the baby’s needs.
“When babies get into a very deep sleep there are some that simply don’t pick up when their oxygen levels go low temporarily for some reason, so sleeping in the same room with the parents can be a protective measure,” stressed Minto-Bain.
The physician also advises against smoking during pregnancy and smoking around pregnant women, as that could also be a contributing factor for SIDS. She also warns about smoking around babies one year and under.
Parents who have lost a child to SIDS need support, if they go on to have another child they may experience anxiety or depression.
“The more the public knows about SIDS the more they can offer support and not make judgmental comments. The fact is that SIDS can happen to anyone’s baby, it’s not the parent’s fault,” said Minto-Bain.
The following is a list of recommendations provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to reduce the risk of SIDS.
—Place your baby on his or her back to sleep.
—Use a firm flat sleep surface covered by a fitted sheet.
—Keep your baby’s sleep area (crib, bassinet) in the same room where you sleep until your baby is at least six months old.
—Keep soft bedding such as pillows, blankets, bumper pads and soft toys out of your baby’s sleep area.
—Do not cover your baby’s head or allow your baby to get too hot.
—Do not smoke or use nicotine during pregnancy. Do not smoke or allow smoking around your baby.
—Do not drink alcohol or use illegal drugs during pregnancy.
—Feed your baby breastmilk.
—Visit your baby’s healthcare provider for regular check-ups.