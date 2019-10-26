Significance of Divali to different religions

In some places, Divali is the five-day Festival of Lights, which this year begins today and end on November 3. The Hindu, Sikh, Jain and sometimes Buddhist faiths will take part in the festival, with more than one billion revellers worldwide. The festival has several different meanings which vary according to regional and religious practice.
Divali is the Festival of Lights in many countries and will see observers light candles outside of homes and shop fronts for five days. However, the festival takes on different meanings depending on the faith of those observing it.