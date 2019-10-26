Significance of Divali to different religions

Divali is rarely celebrated by Buddhists

In some places, Divali is the five-day Festival of Lights, which this year begins today and end on November 3. The Hindu, Sikh, Jain and sometimes Buddhist faiths will take part in the festival, with more than one billion revellers worldwide. The festival has several different meanings which vary according to regional and religious practice.

Divali is the Festival of Lights in many countries and will see observers light candles outside of homes and shop fronts for five days. However, the festival takes on different meanings depending on the faith of those observing it.

Freely giving of himself, his gifts, his skills

This man can be likened to a perfect example of perpetual motion, because he does not seem to ever stop. Michael Salickram has been on the go throughout his life, dancing, designing, choreographing, teaching, judging talent competitions and much more. The founder of the Zee TV Shiv Shakti Dance Company is considered to be an old soul who loves God, people, dance, local culture and gives his all to encourage others to embrace them all as well.

Shiva taps into the versatility of the tabla

JUST before Mayaro lies the small village of Rio Claro where Shiva Manick grew up. It was there that Shiva picked up the tabla from as early as he can remember and it was in Rio Claro that he nurtured his musical skills. Over the years he became proficient at playing the ancient instrument. Aside from being a musician, he now also juggles the roles of singer/songwriter and arranger.

Connected to her roots via art and the arts

INDIA-born artist Vishni Gopwani has made the Caribbean and more specifically, Barbados, her home for several years. Yet her artwork evokes powerful memories of traditions and everyday life back in her birthplace.

2,000 fire personnel to be deployed across Delhi on Divali

The festival of Divali is being celebrated across India today. The Delhi Fire Service has cancelled leave applications of its personnel and as many as 2,000 officers will be deployed on Divali to deal with any emergency, officials said on Friday. The officers have been asked to ensure that vehicles are fully repaired and equipped to handle emergencies, they said.

Significance of Divali to different religions

Lots on offer at Nagar

From East Indian clothing, household items, dry goods, appliances to costume jewelry, it’s all at the Divali Nagar, Chaguanas. Last Saturday night among those who made their way past the Welcome sign were Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her husband Dr Gregory Bissessar, National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) president Deokinanan Sharma, Pointe-a-Pierre Member of Parliament David Lee, Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial, Chaguanas Mayor Gopaul Boodan and Dr Rai Rajbir.