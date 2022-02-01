Silencing the misinformation

WHEN Whoopi Goldberg made the claim on the talk show The View that the Holocaust had nothing to do with race, the backlash was immediate.
“The Holocaust isn’t about race...it’s not about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man,” Goldberg said on Monday’s show.
Her comments were denounced and the actress and television personality was subsequently condemned by many in the Twitterverse and across the board who criticised her for minimising the Holocaust and spreading misinformation. She later apologised.
Ironically, Goldberg’s comments came mere days following the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the notorious extermination camp Auschwitz and the commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
What Goldberg said highlights a real fear among those who campaign for the remembrance of the Holocaust and its survivors, that history as it pertains to one of the darkest periods in time is at risk of being rewritten. But it also reveals a lack of knowledge about the Holocaust. The Express tapped into reliable online resources to understand what the Holocaust was and why remembering the past and the victims are so important.
According to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum (USHMM), the Holocaust, which took place during the years 1933-1945, was the systematic, state-sponsored persecution and murder of six million European Jews by the Nazi German regime and its allies and collaborators. Anti-Semitism, which is the hatred and prejudice against Jews, was a basic tenet of Nazi ideology. The Nazis falsely accused Jews of being responsible for Germany’s social, economic, political and cultural problems. Their prejudice against Jews was especially based on racial anti-Semitism—the idea that Jews were a separate and inferior race.
The USHMM says: “The Nazis believed that the world was divided into distinct races and that some of these races were superior to others. They considered Germans to be members of the supposedly superior ‘Aryan’ race. They asserted that Aryans were locked in a struggle for existence with other inferior races. Further, the Nazis believed that the so-called ‘Jewish race’ was the most inferior and dangerous of all. According to the Nazis, Jews were a threat that needed to be removed from German society. Otherwise, the Nazis insisted the Jewish race would permanently corrupt and destroy the German people.”
Extreme measures against racial,
ideological enemies
To advance their bogus ideologies, the “Law for the Protection of German Blood and German Honour” banned marriage between Jews and non-Jewish Germans, and criminalised sexual relations between them.
Additionally, the Kennkarte identification cards issued by the Third Reich were introduced at the start of the Second World War and identified the card bearer as Jewish—this subsequently led to the murder of many, according to the Jewish Cultural Quarter. By the early 1940s, Nazi Germany controlled most parts of Europe. The Jews suffered from harsh, discriminatory policies and were interned in ghettos and concentration camps.
The Nazis’ “Final Solution to the Jewish Question” resulted in the systematic mass murder of six million European Jews. According to the Auschwitz Birkenau State Memorial, the total number of victims at the Nazi concentration and extermination camps from 1940-1945 is estimated at between 1,200,000 and 1,500,000 people. The majority of Jews who arrived after 1942 died in the gas chambers.
The Nazis employed extreme measures against groups who were considered racial and ideological enemies. Among those deported to Auschwitz were around 20,000 gypsies, 10,000 Soviet officials and Soviet prisoners of war, and more than 10,000 prisoners from other nationalities, including homosexuals and people with disabilities. About 4,200 Jehovah’s Witnesses who were branded “enemies of the state” were also sent to concentration camps.
Although decades separate the Holocaust from the present, anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial continue to this very day, and mass atrocities and genocides have been committed since the end of World War II.
Attention to the Holocaust and other genocides can build awareness in younger generations of the devastating consequences of dangerous ideologies. For more information, visit www.ushmm.org, www.auschwitz.org, www.yadvashem.org.