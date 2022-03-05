Simmo finds Stardom

When Ultra Simmo (Jordan Simmons) welcomed the chance to work on the new sitcom House Out of Order, he was already on top of the DJ world alongside DJ Ana, racking up legions of fans around the world. But there was a time when the DJ and producer did not believe that he could be a Hollywood actor.
Simmons, in a recent telephone interview with the Kitcharee, said welcoming the chance to work with Bentley Kyle Evans who served as showrunner on several sitcoms, including Martin and The Jamie Foxx Show, is a life changing opportunity.
Simmons, who has built a large following of fans over the years as a radio personality, producer and DJ said DJing and minor acting roles on social media prepared him for his major breakthrough on the sitcom Durign the Covid-19 pandemic, Simmons and DJ Ana had their virtual shows grow to a worldwide level with over ten million tuning in to their content.
“As a result of that popularity and other minor acting roles on social media, the producers of a new TV show reached out to Ana and I about being central characters in this new show with Caribbean authenticity called House Out of Order. So, we took the gamble and travelled to Hollywood and immersed ourselves in the creative and acting process and everyone at the studio was supremely impressed.
“I have been DJing since secondary school. I have been on radio for 15 years. In the past five years I’ve teamed up with DJ Ana and we host our afternoon show on radio from 3-6 p.m. and we travel and perform around the world, specifically pushing soca music and local culture. I’m also a music producer and have songs with DJ Bravo, Ravi B, Shurwayne Winchester and others.
“I didn’t do much formal training in acting through the years but have lots of experience from hosting and DJing of being on screen and on stage and learning lines and ad libbing according to changing situations whilst live, but we had great directors and fellow actors at the studio and we’re able to perform and act,” Simmons said.
When the sitcom premiered in January, Trinis at home and abroad were thrilled if not somewhat surprised to see that the new sitcom is comprised of an ensemble of Trinidadians. Simmons works alongside DJ Ana and comedian Ro’dey (Rodell Cumberbatch). Simmons said it is a huge blessing to bring Trinidad and the Caribbean to the forefront. “Once upon a time I wouldn’t believe I could be a Hollywood actor but I currently have a starring role in a full season of a syndicated international tv show under my belt…which many seasoned local and foreign actors can’t say, so it’s a huge blessing.
“A crucial part of us being able to act was being able to speak up to the legendary Bentley Kyle Evans Gumbs and they allowed us to change our lines to things that Trinis would say and be able to use our authentic accents.
“Our local Trini and Caribbean culture often put unnecessary limits on its young people and push them towards the traditional careers which ultimately lead to unhappy and unfulfilled lives and I’m happy and proud that my family eventually went along with my crazy choice of being an entertainer,” Simmons said.
Simmons wants to make it easier for the next generation to have opportunities to pursue their acting / entertainment dreams. “As a Trini, trying to break barriers and put us on the map positively in entertainment is an uphill battle. I’d like for those with experience or power to help to make the road easier for this and the next generation. Getting international connections, assisting with travel expenses, visa and permits assistance, helping with monetisation of online content and many other major and minor situations hamper many entertainers and can derail careers.
Starring in the sitcom is just one more step along Simmon’s journey. “The aim is to do many more seasons of this show whilst branching out to more acting opportunities and bring Caribbean culture to the forefront in the United States market, both for us and those who are waiting and working and hoping to get to where we arr. Being on the show has been great; it’s shown me that limits only exist where you allow them to exist.