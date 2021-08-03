Felix Padilla is just a regular Trini guy who teaches, plays instruments and sings, and loves multicultural cuisine, but what he is mostly known for is his food blog simplytrinicooking.com. This is where his passion for cooking and talent for teaching come together.
Padilla, alongside his wife, Germaine Hernandez-Padilla, has been enthralling foodies through their food blog for over a decade.
Last year Padilla published Simply Trini Cooking, his first cookbook from the hundreds of recipes on his website, giving his followers exactly what they’ve been craving.
Simply Trini Cooking has been recognised both locally and abroad. Padilla was honoured by Nalis as a first-time author earlier this year and recently the cookbook has been awarded a 2021 Gourmand World Cookbook Award, among cookbooks from 175 countries and regions.
The Gourmand World Cookbook Award is an international competition for culinary literature. The nominees for each category vie for the Best in the World which is given to four cookbooks in each category for the finals. Simply Trini Cooking was nominated to represent Trinidad and Tobago in the category C21 — Caribbean.
Simply Trini Cooking boasts of over 600 recipes, all using local ingredients. Padilla said the book is dedicated to his fans.
“Even though they had access to the recipes online, they wanted a physical book because they wanted to add it to their collection. So, by the 12th year, my wife and I started to work on the book because I felt, by then, there were more than enough recipes to create a comprehensive Trini cooking cookbook.
“To me, the book reflects the cooking culture of our country and how we are as a people; open, creative, versatile and dynamic. The versatility, in my opinion, is in the food itself and how it can have different functions. Trini food could also be combined in so many ways according to the occasion, ethnicity or out of pure preference. It’s commonplace to see on the same plate fried rice, macaroni pie, callaloo, potato salad and stew chicken served with chow mein noodles and geera pork or baked pork, etc. That’s a real melee of ethnicities on one plate.
“A lot of thought went into the writing of the cookbook. We thought of what the layman would want in a cookbook, and from there we started. When we were finished, Simply Trini Cooking was a cookbook anyone can pick up and read and ultimately cook a meal that’s tasty and satisfying.”
Padilla said while he loves to be innovative and try foreign dishes, he enjoys adding his personal touch and identity.
Few ingredients
“Trinis love to cook and this openness to the new styles of cooking is evident in our society now. Take, for instance, lemon grass which is used extensively in Thai cooking. Growing up we knew it as fever grass and only used it for medical reasons. With the exposure to the Internet, we can learn to use it in our cooking as well, since it grows here naturally. We’re always innovating; not afraid to try new stuff and once it tastes great, the dish will be adopted into our local repertoire.
“It is my childhood favourite which keeps me grounded to my Trini cooking culture. I love my traditional Trini food. I enjoy biscuit cake, pastelle, bhaji rice with either saltfish or pigtail; a nice bowl of Sleek; dumpling and smoke herring fried up with tomatoes and onion; sada roti and fry ochro or a nice fry bake and buljol with some hot cocoa tea and so on. However, my approach to food has changed over the years: moving to encompass a lot more innovation, while still enjoying simplicity,” Padilla said.
After many years of food blogging and creative times in the kitchen, Padilla has included some innovations to his repertoire. These dishes include Coconut rice, Fish in White Sauce with Veggies, Broccoli in Coconut Cheese Sauce, Steamed fish in Lemon Grass Butter, GFCF Banana Bread, Guava Baked Lamb, Chadon Beni Pesto Pasta, Sugarless Black Cake, and Green Fig and Saltfish Pie, to name a few.
What is remarkable about these dishes, Padilla said, they are simple and easy to prepare with just a few ingredients.
He said while the recipes make his food website unique, the personal touches also inspire his followers. “In my writing I’m known for weaving nostalgic accounts of my life from the 80s and how the dishes had some kind of taste memory attached to the dish. It’s like one taste of the dish and it transports you to your childhood memories or a memorable life situation.
Healthier eating
Padilla said recipes on his blog encourage his followers to eat healthy. “Simply Trini Cooking continues on with my food blogging journey. We are still posting recipes as usual with more of a slant towards healthier recipes. Over the years I have observed that we, as a people, don’t eat too healthy at times. Food choices are influenced by a lot of mass media and because of this many Trinbagonians suffer from a lot of lifestyle health issues that could be reversed by simply eating right. So, we’ve been focusing on those types of recipes. I’ve also opened up the website to include fan recipes as well.
“Ever since the beginning of the blog, I have been on a journey and my thoughts about Trini food have changed or evolved rather. When I posted recipes in the beginning, I was just posting what we grew up on; the food we cooked was a necessity for survival. But with research over the years, I slowly had to move away from old eating habits and develop healthy ones. With that change I got rid of a lot of foods I thought were OK to eat at the time.
“I see my work as an important one much like I see my teaching vocation. I have a social responsibility as a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago to post recipes that will bring people to a place where they can make informed decisions when it comes to food and healthy eating. I believe that others in the food blogging sphere in Trinidad, and the Caribbean, should also be responsible as well when giving people recipes to try at home. Be mindful of your readers and at least consider the ingredients used in recipes and substitute for healthier alternatives,” Padilla said.
Interested persons in Trinidad and Tobago can contact the author via e-mail at raz4125@simplytrinicooking.com.
The book is also available globally on Amazon.