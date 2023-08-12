Entertainer Karla Gonzales is finding great joy amid excruciating pain.
Gonzales suffered a fall on stage while performing a dance years ago that left her with a compromised hip. The joint has since deteriorated to the extent that it causes her constant and serious pain and requires immediate replacement.
The affable singer/actress/dancer plans to stage the “Joie de Vivre” (the joy of life), benefit concert on September 1, at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s. The showcase will raise funds towards the estimated $200,000 cost for the medical procedure and post-op care.
Singers Mavis John, Vaughnette Bigford, Charmaine Forde, Glenda Collens, rapso group 3Canal, soca act Kernal Roberts, calypsonians Short Pants (Llewellyn Mac Intosh), Heather Mac Intosh and musicians pianist Michael “Ming” Low Chew Tung, guitarists Theron Shaw and Dean Williams, saxophonist Tony Paul, percussionist Tamba Gwindi and producer Carl “Beaver” Henderson, among others, are all part of the showcase.
An emotional Gonzales told the Kitcharee she is both shocked and humbled by the immediate response from her industry colleagues who keep calling to be a part of the fund raiser.
“Every single time I speak about it I cry, because I didn’t expect it. Yes, I’m an actor but I promise you I’m not acting now,” Gonzales said,
“It’s the strangest feeling, strangest set of emotions. Imagine people are calling me and bouffing me for not including them in the benefit. This is bananas,” the moved performer continued.
Gonzales said she tried both the Port of Spain and San Fernando general hospitals in an attempt to get on their surgical waiting lists, but was told her procedure was elective and so she would have to wait at least three years for an opening.
“That was extremely disappointing, to be in unbearable pain whenever you move and to be told your procedure is elective. I doh know how they expect people to walk around living in excruciating pain,” she lamented.
Despite being in so much pain, Gonzales said she found it difficult to ask for help and only began entertaining the idea of a benefit show on the insistence of pannist Dane Gultson, while producing his show with vocalist Carol Addison last year.
A key part of music history
Gonzales, the mother of popular singer/music producer 1stKlase (Klase Gonzales), is a prolific studio vocalist who has worked with several regional and local legends. Her vocals appear on thousands of recordings including the late calypso icon Shadow’s classics “Poverty is Hell” and “Pay the Devil”.
Gonzales’ voice credits also includes recordings by the late calypso great Lord Kitchner (Aldwyn Roberts), the late parang soca star Kenny J (Kenwrick Joseph), Baron (Timothy Watkins Jr), Gypsy (Winston Peters), and soca stars Machel Montano and Kes (Kees Dieffenthaller).
Regionally, she has worked with Bajan bands Spice & Co and The Troubadours, Jamaican soca band Byron Lee & the Dragonaires and zouk legends Kassav, among others.
“I sang on so many tracks, thousands of recordings locally and regionally, to the point where I sometimes hear a song on radio and I’m like, I like it and then I hear the chorus and I say but waits that’s me singing,” she laughed.
With surgery and rehab Gonzales, who currently walks with a cane, will be able to walk without feeling pain.
“I really have to thank my son Klasse for talking sense into me and making me get the cane, despite my stubbornness, when it was so obvious that I needed it. But with this procedure I should walk normal and I won’t need my bedazzled cane. I am supposed to get back to a pain free quality of life. My girlfriend who had the same surgery, walking as normal in high heel shoes, so I’m hopeful,” she said.
Tickets for “Joie de Vivre” are available online at islandetickets.com and at the Queen’s Hall box office, Crosby’s St James, Kenny’s Sports Port of Spain, West Mall and Trincity Mall and Marts Liquor Palace, Diego Martin.