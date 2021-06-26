Singing away the pain

ALETHEA Beharry is a triple threat. She has the voice of an angel and songwriting skills to match. In fact her original song “Back to You” which is about struggling to find one’s identity got her to second place in the MusicofTT Spotlight Showcase last year. Alethea is also an exceptionally talented musician and has been playing the piano since the age of four.
Audiences will soon be hearing much more from the singer, pianist and music teacher. Alethea, who has a four-octave vocal range is currently putting the finishing touches on her EP Ode to My Younger Self which will feature six tracks. The album is a mix of Caribbean fusion music and ethereal, celtic vibes and promises to be unlike anything we have ever heard on the local music scene.
Alethea’s name may be new to some people but she’s certainly not new to the music industry. The 27-year-old is a former child prodigy and has been singing and performing for as long as she has known herself.
In an interview with the Kitcharee she chats about her inspirations and how music has been a source of therapy for her. First, she explains where her love for music, and singing in particular, came from.
“I know it sounds cliché but I’ve been singing my entire life. My mother tells me that I started singing before I could speak. I have vague memories of me as a toddler singing the alphabet and nursery rhymes,” she says.
As a child Alethea didn’t have to look very far for encouragement. Her mother is a trained opera singer and together mother and daughter sang with the West End Presbyterian Church choir when the family lived for a while in New York. When they packed up and moved to Australia, Alethea’s parents promptly enrolled her in piano classes. She was only four at the time but she was drawn to the piano, unable to resist its lure. That very year she and her brother entered the Yamaha Keyboard Festival and placed third and second respectively. Crowds were charmed by the Festival’s youngest competitor. She was even featured in an article which she has kept to this day. Alethea and her family returned to Trinidad when she was five and her mother entered her into one competition after the next. She won her first competition at the age of seven in 2001 with her rendition of “He’s Got The Whole World in His Hands”. The audience looked on in amazement as Alethea flawlessly hit B flat 5 which is a pretty high musical note.
“I remember being really excited when I won, but I also found it very overwhelming. Once my school found out, they had me singing at every assembly. I became the school’s songbird,” she says. By the age of 20, Alethea discovered a new talent—songwriting—and since then she has written a tonne of songs. Songwriting has given her a channel through which she can express her deepest emotions.
Music is therapy
Over the years, Alethea’s musical influences have included the late great Freddie Mercury, Florence the Machine, Aurora, Nightwish and Fleetwood Mac and she has been able to tap into her authentic self. What she brings to the music scene is both original and refreshing and it’s representative of where she is in her life. All the tracks from her soon-to-be-released album are inspired by her life experiences. Music is therapy, she says.
“I’ve experienced a lot in my life and have learnt a lot. The one thing that stood out was my ability to sing the pain away. Music is extremely therapeutic and because it’s what I grew up with, it has become my own language of expression,” she says.
Music has also been a saviour for Alethea over the past year and a half in particular. Although the pandemic initially put a stop to her recording plans, it also offered her some much needed time alone. At the start of the pandemic Alethea went through a break-up; music was what cradled her heart and helped her to heal.
The past year has been a busy one for Alethea. She took part in MusicTT’s artist portfolio development programme “Spotlight” where she fine-tuned her skills and knowledge of the music business. She also received vocal coaching from Glenda Collens which she says was an invaluable experience. Alethea was featured on Project Spotlight with her song “Let Me Love Me” and she also collaborated with GSD Productions for the Mixtape Album with her song “By Your Side”. Both songs are available on all streaming platforms.
As a mental health advocate, Alethea hopes that persons who are struggling to cope will find hope in her songs and connect to her music. She is determined to continue the legacy of her father, the late paediatrician Dr Selwyn Beharry who reached out to help many including those in marginalised communities. Alethea is using her talents to help others whose pain may not be so apparent.
“To those who are struggling with their mental health right now my advice is to be careful with the decisions you make,” says Alethea. “If you make a mistake, dust yourself off and move forward. Mistakes don’t define who you are. And please know that you are not alone no matter how lonely you may feel. Talk to someone about how you feel, write down your emotions or do like me and sing about it. Keeping those emotions inside will only do more harm than good.”
For updates on Alethea’s upcoming EP release, follow AletheamusicTT on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Tiktok and Twitter.