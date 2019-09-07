Six and the city Living her passions

Six and the City is a new column which captures people, passion and places. It zooms into six bits of detail about interesting people against a backdrop of busy cities.
For this week’s instalment of Six and the City, Trinidadian Sapphire Ruiz is in the spotlight in the city of West Hampton, England. Ruiz left Trinidad and moved to England seven years ago. She is a graduate of Southampton Solent University in Graphic Design and she loves fashion, travel and empowering people to follow their passion. Her photo was taken in Stratford in front of the West Ham United FC Stadium which is also opposite Westfield (the largest shopping mall in Europe). Stratford is a very lively city in England with attractive restaurants, bars and play areas for the kids.