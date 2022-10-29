Six books make children’s book prize

bocas

Six Caribbean writers have been longlisted for the annual Bocas Children’s Book Prize with stories of Caribbean mythology and adventures and confrontation of contemporary issues facing today’s young people.

Now in its second year and sponsored by the Wainwright family, five of the books for the 2022 prize are by writers from Trinidad and Tobago, and one is by a Jamaican author. The winner receives US$1,000 and the prize is open to Caribbean-born authors, resident anywhere in the world, of English-language books published between August 1, 2021 and August 31 2022.

Josse Franco, a children’s author and the NGC Bocas Lit Fest 2020 Dragonzilla Short Story Writing Challenge Winner (9 - 12 age category) will now review the judges’ selections for the shortlist, which will be announced in November.

Joan Osborne, head judge and retired executive director of Nalis, believes the themes of the books will excite and intrigue the curiosity of young minds today and nurture a reading habit. She said, “Each entry signalled a unique excursion into the life of Caribbean children, their games, their fantasies, their history and fears.”

The full longlist further information are available at: www.bocaslitfest.com/awards/childrens-book-prize/

2022 LONGLIST:

Aarti Gosine, The Land Below (JAV Publishing, 2022) - T&T

Nadine Johnson, I Write Rhymes (123 Mango Tree LLC, 2021) -JAM

Danielle Mc Clean, The Whisperer’s Warning: Secrets of Oscuros (Caribbean Reads Publishing, 2021) - T&T

Alake Pilgrim, Zo and the Forest of Secrets. (Knights Of Ltd, 2022) - T&T

Phillip Simon, Petra and the Panman’s Daughter (Phillip Simon, 2022) - T&T

Pearl Entou Springer, Children of the Sun (Frontline Distribution Int’l, 2022) - T&T

The annual BLF Children’s Book Prize is a given to one outstanding English-language children’s book for young independent readers, written by a Caribbean author. This Prize seeks to recognise and celebrate excellent writing and intriguing storytelling that can capture young imaginations and help establish a lifelong love and habit of reading in young Caribbean people.

