Have you ever heard the saying that when you help others, you also help yourself?
Music producer Ato Williams has experienced just this. By giving six emerging artistes a shot at advancing their music careers, he has also gotten himself out of the despondency of dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.
Last Saturday new, positive and edifying local music in the form of the Each One Help One (E1H1) Riddim hit the airwaves. And, apart from singing on the track, the six artistes have been branded and marketed… all for free.
“We did bios, we did photo shoots, we recorded the actual songs, some of them needed help writing these songs and we did that as well, at no cost to any of the artistes,” Williams, the owner of 5IVE Line Production in Pleasantville explained.
Most of the artistes had recorded songs in the past but had not reached a professional level. Williams said they lacked access to a studio environment to be able to develop ideas and content but, through the E1H1 project, they now have hit music, branding and marketing. The willingness of the artistes led to their selection to be part of the riddim.
The artistes are singer and youth mentor Nickita “Nic Kita” Thomas, choir director and worship leader Richard Jordan, back-up vocalist, worship leader and voice trainer Dawn-Martha “Ashaki” MCleod, Lennard Thomas who plays guitar, keyboard and drums and Williams’s wife, background vocalist and co-founder of “Order the Band” and 5IVE Line Productions, Akeita Williams.
Five-time winner of the Gospel Music Awards of Trinidad and Tobago (GMATT) and the 2021 Sterling Award for Caribbean Artiste of the Year, gospel artiste Tyronne “Blessed Messenger” Dominic Walters teamed up with gospel singer, motivational speaker and instrumentalist Ezekiel Joseph for their track.
While all have a background in gospel music, Williams explained that there is a second side of the riddim on which other artistes have performed. He said he gave no direction over the kind of songs they should create but all presented positive music.
The response from the artiste to Ato Williams’ initiative was “shock and awe”. He explained that the project has opened their eyes some more to the business of music.
“Some of them have recorded already but recording a song is just part of it. They were never exposed to the other side of it, the production and promotion… all of that part of development was never part of it for them. Now it’s not just singing but they are aware of the different streams of revenue they could have.”
Williams added that while live events are not yet being held, the marketing and the “infectious music” will open doors for the artistes. “They can get endorsements because now they have a song and they have a look,” Williams said.
How it all started
The idea for the project was born through Williams dealing with his personal battles at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. “I started to spiral last year, mentally, when Covid had now started and it was because, as a musician and a producer, I hadn’t worked for over a year, I hadn’t done anything, I couldn’t see my band, I couldn’t deal with musicians in the same space, I couldn’t create.”
He then considered others as he told the Kitcharee, “If I was feeling that way as a producer with all these resources, I was thinking about how an artiste without the resources would be feeling... I had to find some way to use my craft and, at the same time, develop and help others who may be in the same spiralling situation as me.”
The young musician also found that the music that was gaining popularity did not have the lyrical content that he could play for his mother or would want to be listened to by his future children.
Williams decided to confront the issues. Believing that new music would be the solution, he decided to re-purpose a riddim he created in the past, partner with others in the music industry and introduce the music to several artistes. The E1H1 project took shape.
“We really had to find the talent and help them and hence the name of the project, Each One Help One. I’m not a millionaire but with the little resources that I have, I felt that I should take that and invest it in some new artistes and then multiply it with music and put it out and that’s exactly what happened,” Williams said.
Williams teamed up with guitarist Christian Ramdeo, who was one of the main musicians on the project, Zigboi Music, which was responsible for branding and Kreative Sage Production House which dealt with the mixing of the music and the vocal quality. It took two months of consistent work and was not all smooth sailing. “The computer shut down and spoil, my hard drive would stop working, we lost the entire project,” Ato Williams said. But, as one who is no stranger to the music industry, he remained positive.
Williams was born into a musical family and the keyboardist has been playing music from the age of ten. “Music, performance and stage have always been a part of it. We had a family band so I’ve been in music on both sides—production and performance—for a number of years.” His production experience started from an internship after school at KMP Music Lab owned by Kenny Phillips.
Positive energy
While Williams has not had an income in over 18 months and not been able to access the grant given through the Government, he said he has however received payment in another form. “I have already been paid throughout the journey… Just by me putting out good energy into the world and trying to do good, I have already been blessed a hundred times over.”
The E1H1 Riddim was released on YouTube at 1 a.m. on Saturday and, in less than 24 hours, the response was overwhelming as the message of Each One Help One continued to spread.
The artistes can be followed on all social media platforms under 5ive Line Production.