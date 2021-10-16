Slam Poetry final tonight

The Slam, under the continued sponsorship of First Citizens, and managed by the Bocas Lit Fest, retains its own title as the largest stage for spoken word in the Caribbean. The first prize of TT$50,000 is one of the highest value awards for spoken word artists in the world, with a second prize of $20,000 and a third of $10,000.
The judges, songwriter and performer Marge Blackman; communications expert Denise Demming; spoken word artist and teacher Arielle John; comedian Kwame Weekes; and Nicholas Sosa, president of the Circle of Poets—completed their judging duties virtually.
The Grand Slam audience usually packs the arenas of NAPA and the Central Bank Auditorium to hear the word play, wit and dynamism of the poets’ offerings, reminiscent of calypso tents at the peak of their popularity, but despite the absence of the large performance halls this year, the finalists are determined to bring the same performance standards to the finals.
Their pieces address current issues facing Trinidad and Tobago, including politics, health and social ills. In the lead-up to the Grand Slam, each of the poets has released a statement on what poetry means to them on social media, completing the line “Poetry is…” with their own versions of the 2021 theme, “Poetry is Resilience”.
First Citizens, the proud sponsor of the National Slam since 2013, and title sponsor since 2015, have put into words the impact of poetry with their version of “Poetry is…”, with Prof Sterling K Frost, Group deputy chief executive officer—Operations and Administration, stating: “From our perspective poetry, through the First Citizens National Poetry Slam, is the bridge that connects the creative expression of the thoughts and opinions of our nation’s youth to the eyes, ears and hearts of decision makers.”
Thaddy Boom, long-time Slam host, and Ainka Will, known for her style and love of local culture as co-host on TTT’s NOW Morning Show, co-host the 2021 Grand Slam. The winner of the Slam will be announced live on TTT tomorrow morning, where the winners will be presented with their generous cheques.
The First Citizens National Poetry Grand Slam 2021 will be televised and simultaneously streamed on TTT’s Facebook and YouTube pages - viewers are encouraged to post live comments showing their support for their favourite performers by hashtagging #FCNPS2021 and the name of the poet of their choice.
For more information on the Slam and to see each of the finalists’ statements, follow @nationalpoetryslam on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and visit www.bocaslitfest.com.