Looking at the old copper pot and the still-existing drain that linked a centuries-old industry, we could not imagine that this operation was so vibrant, given the smallness of the flow of the stream we had just crossed in this peaceful, rustic setting.
At the river mouth, the water ran parallel to its sandspit in an east-west direction before spilling into the Las Cuevas Bay.
Simba Burnley, our guide and rediscoverer of the historic site, drew our attention to the actual size of the river mouth minus the spit. We could see that this was once a mighty river, given the width of the channel before the bar.
He related that during the rainy season when the river was in full potential, the spit would be totally washed away to make way for the outpouring of water directly into the sea.
“Last week when we had two days of rain, the river was wide at the mouth. There was no sandbar. My grandparents and other elder elders in the community knew this river as ‘Ferry River’ because the ferry used to come up this river back in the days.”
Simba was referring to the ferry that plied the coastal route before it was stopped in 1928. This river, the Curaguate River, was one of the widest and deepest rivers that facilitated the delivery and collection of goods inland.
There were no proper roads, as we know them now, to give access to this area. According to Michael Anthony’s book Towns and Villages of Trinidad and Tobago, the Blanchisseuse area received access to Arima when the road was opened in 1931, and it was not until the late 1970s that the road from Maracas was extended to Blanchisseuse, with Las Cuevas en route.
Elders of the La Cuevas community, most of whom have since passed on, had shared that the ferry used to come up the Curaguate River during the days of slavery when slaves used to make the rum. They used to make the rum in these big iron pots and the ferry used to collect it.
Taking a second look at the size of the stream we had just crossed, we could see the old channel in its past width and depth. Simba was forced to clear access from the riverbank to the site because it was now overgrown, except where a farmer had his garden.
We first encountered the drain that was part of the rum-making site. It was built from stones packed tightly together and measured two feet (0.6 metres) wide and two feet deep.
Simba then led us to the site of the copper pots he was used to seeing from the road over the years before bush covered it.
According to the elders in the community, this is an old rum-making site where slaves worked. The river was big during slavery days, even up into the mountains where their favourite waterfall, “El Torro”, used to literally roar like a raging bull with all that water. They named the road Texas because of the powerful sounds of the fall echoing around the hills. The present generation calls the waterfall Rincon after the name of the entrance off the main road.
In the late 1970s, this writer was privy to seeing lots more water in El Torro and further up Habio, having been introduced to them by the First Peoples who travelled the nearby passage over the hill into the upper Caura valley. One elder showed the waterfall they called Rincon, a small drop and a deep, dark pool up the Rincon side of the area.
The rum-making site lay in full view of the community over the years until hidden by overgrowth. Today, only one out of six pots remain. The community suspects that the scrap iron industry has contributed to the missing five, but has no way of confirming this.
The remaining copper pot is really a large iron pot, four feet (1.2 metres) wide and four feet deep. The process of rum-making entailed the boiling of sugarcane juice. This was then heated and transferred into large pots called copper pots, moving down the line of pots via the drains until poured into wooden barrels. The mass was then strained to collect molasses, a by-product of the processing of the cane into sugar. The molasses was then fermented into rum.
With the river reduced to a shadow of its former self and the bush-filled drain almost hidden from view, the remaining copper pot, now partly filled with water and leaf debris, is the only remaining, visible trace of an industry worked by enslaved people in the Las Cuevas area.