image sensor

EXPANDED: With the latest addition, Samsung will expand its 0.8μm image sensor offerings.

Samsung Electronics has introduced 108 megapixel (Mp) Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX, the first mobile image sensor in the industry to go beyond 100 million pixels.

With the latest addition, Samsung will expand its 0.8μm image sensor offerings from its recently announced ultra-high 64Mp to 108Mp, a resolution equivalent to that of a high-end DSLR camera.

Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX is a one-of-a-kind mobile image sensor and is the result of close collaboration between Xiaomi Corp. and Samsung.

With over 100 million effective pixels enabling extremely sharp photographs rich in detail, the ISOCELL Bright HMX also produces exceptional photos even in extreme lighting conditions. Being the first mobile image sensor to adopt a large 1/1.33-inch size, the HMX can absorb more light in low-lit settings than smaller sensors and its pixel-merging Tetracell technology allows the sensor to imitate big-pixel sensors, producing brighter 27Mp images.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

In bright environments, the Smart-ISO, a mechanism that intelligently selects the level of amplifier gains according to the illumination of the environment for optimal light-to-electric signal conversion, switches to a low ISO to improve pixel saturation and produce vivid photographs. The mechanism uses a high ISO in darker settings that helps reduce noise, resulting in clearer pictures. For advanced filming, the HMX supports video recording without losses in field-of-view at resolutions up to 6K (6016 x 3384) 30-frames-per-second (fps).

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stop being landlocked islands

Stop being landlocked islands

ANY opportunity for local artists to interact with their regional peers should be openly embraced, says cultural activist Rubadiri Victor.

Causes of sudden, sharp ankle pain

Causes of sudden, sharp ankle pain

Have you been having sharp pain in your ankle, with no clue why? No history of trauma; not particularly active or athletic, but seem to have ankle pain, mainly on the inside, or outside of the ankle? You may or may not be overweight. You have been to the doctor, perhaps had x-rays, various types of treatment, but still have pain?

Inspired by imaginative travelling

Inspired by imaginative travelling

IT was on a morning like any other that Kitcharee was invited to discover something rather extraordinary. There at Hotel Normandie in St Anns we met up with the vivacious radio and TV broadcaster - Gigi Morley, and was granted a tour of the Diamond Boulevard at B3 Wine & Spirits where our eyes feasted on some of the most exquisite and exotic handmade jewelry.

Maintaining the spiritual principle of cause and effect

Maintaining the spiritual principle of cause and effect

If the band Karma was a person it would probably be holding down a “summer” job while waiting on its O’Level results. It’s hard to believe the Sangre Grande-born chutney soca outfit started by siblings Anil, Ravi and Nisha Bissambhar is turning 17 this year.