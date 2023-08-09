To leave the beautiful beach of the village of Charlotteville, where sea birds provide entertainment and schools of fish play on the surface of the water, you’d think it cannot get any better than that.
However, a 15-minute trek over a small bluff, on the eastern side of the bay, and descent over 150 steps down to a smaller beach, is where you will find yourself admitting that it does get better than that.
Just like Charlotteville Beach, Pirates Bay is part of the large Man-O-War Bay, a picturesque indentation forming the northernmost part of Tobago.
Pirates Bay has been the best-kept secret of the Charlotteville community, divulged only to those who seek the lure of its charm. Also accessed by a short boat ride, scuba divers, snorkellers, as well as those who just wish to lie on the picture-perfect sands and take a dip in the amazingly clear waters find the site worth its claim of idyllic seclusion.
It is no wonder that Pirates Bay is considered to be the number-one snorkelling destination of the island for its almost 100 per cent visibility underwater that enables the snorkeller to see marine life at deeper depths than at any other location.
Despite the turbulent past that inspired its name, today our snorkelling buddies appreciated and treasured the tranquil ambience that we had to ourselves during our visit.
It seemed that marine life flourished not only on the nearby reef but in the immediate waters off the beach. A school of silver fish greeted us as we entered the water. A large angel fish also came enquiring close to our feet.
Snorkel mask and fins prepped and ready, we swam out towards the fringing reef, enjoying moments of hovering over the marine life that had extended their habitat well into our little bay.
Sunlight filtering through the surface of the water enhanced visibility to greater depths; fish just seemed to revel in the clarity of their environment.
A shoal of small fish formed a continuous dense stream past the coral and into the deep then around again. Penetrating this mass became our favourite underwater chase-me-catch-me game with an angel fish that seemed to forge an invisible passage through the live wall of tiny fish. Somehow the stream parted for us to pass through. When we looked back, our passage through had disappeared, as if never interrupted.
A stingray swam away into deeper water and disappeared from our view.
More angel fish, damsel fish and parrot fish heralded our arrival at the reef. A hawksbill was not to be missed as she rested on the soft coral.
A small family of Doctor Fish Tang, native to these shallow rocky reefal areas, dispersed as we passed over their domain, but quickly regrouped again. Once harvested as pets for aquariums, this species seems to be thriving in the healthy environment that Pirates Bay affords.
This reef had undergone its quota of degradation in the past, mainly from natural influences, and it was a major indicator of warming ocean trends. Today we found that it is very much a recovered habitat, its fish life abounding in its nurturing, thanks to its resilience in the midst of its vulnerability.
With dedicated environmentalists and responsible tour guides and fishermen among the local community of Charlotteville such as Patricia Turpin, Samuel Mapp and the brothers Devon and Kimron Eastman, to name a few, Pirates Bay continues to be the chosen destination of those who seek to share in its charms.