Multiple sites in the marine waters that surround the island of Tobago are known for their easy access to reefs rich with an abundance and variety of life. Trinidad is lesser known for such diversity for two reasons. The first is that Trinidad is influenced more directly by the outflow of South America’s Orinoco River that makes visibility poorer for divers and the second is that this also contributes to the paucity of reefal sites resulting from the intensity of the mud and fresh water mix.
This said, Trinidad can still boast of coral reef communities along its north-eastern, northern and north-western parts that have managed to partly escape the hindering element of the Orinoco. Fringing reefs draw members of the local marine sports fraternity such as free divers, spear fishermen, snorkellers and scuba divers to locations such as Toco, the Boca Islands and Macqueripe.
Snorkellers favour the Macqueripe area as it is a sheltered bay protected on both sides by headlands that preserve the calm of the bay’s waters for most months of the year when other sites are turbulent.
Because the bay was prepared for the convenience of submarine-approach historically, the beach shelves steeply into deeper water. Most bathers keep close to the shore as a result. This is regarded as an advantage by divers as it means an early start for them to attain decent depths.
There is also easy access to the bay of Macqueripe because it lies to the head of Tucker Valley, the only valley in the Northern Range that runs freely north-south unhindered by the barrier of mountains.
Throughout the bay, there is a showcase of marine life for those who venture out. Scuba divers find bigger species of life such as sand sharks in the deeper waters while snorkellers, free divers and spear fishermen favour the reef that fringes the eastern portion of the bay where a diversity of marine life including eagle rays and stingrays can be viewed from the surface.
This reef is an important nursery habitat for parrot fish, jacks, damsel fish, angelfish, herring and so much more. It is usual to see a turtle sitting among the rocks or slowly swimming past.
The frequency of holidays during this time of year has seen the aqua fraternity taking full advantage of days of relatively clearer water conditions. Snorkelling at Macqueripe last weekend revealed a stunning array of marine wildlife large and small, from angelfish and parrot fish to at least three green turtles drifting with the current over the reef.
The stingrays were noticeably absent on this trip because it is not yet their mating season when they come in and bury themselves in the sandy depths of the waters. It is a spectacular sight to see them rise from the sand in unison and swim away, their broad fins waving frill-like in motion.
Menon, Gavin and Ace spent some time observing smaller fish darting in and out of the crevices of the rocks. A French angelfish was deserving of an award for modelling its form for the camera.
A shoal of tiny fish swam past in communal rhythm, expanding their passage as far out as the eye could have seen, and an eagle ray asserted its presence briefly before disappearing into poorer visibility conditions.
A small beach located along the western side of the bay facilitates snorkellers who wish to take a break and exchange experiences.
Snorkellers do find satisfaction in the wide array of marine life that can be viewed from the surface especially when clearer water conditions prevail allowing effective penetration of sunlight. Repeated free diving is done for a closer view of marine life forms during these moments of brief sparkling clarity.
Scuba divers, on the other hand, can attain depths that put them in place to mingle with the life forms that may not be discerned from the surface.
All in all, the bay of Macqueripe holds opportunities for both categories of underwater gazers.