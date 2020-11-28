So gih me more Tempo

Frederick Morton reflects on 15 years of promoting Caribbean culture
Frederick Morton is more than a dreamer.
The founder, chairman and CEO of TEMPO Networks, has a talent for turning ideas into realities. His vision for a regional arts and entertainment TV platform is now in its 15th year. The achievement earned him the prestigious Institute of Caribbean Studies Caribbean American Heritage (CARAH) Trailblazer award earlier this month in New York, USA.
In a decade and a half TEMPO has grown into a major cultural distribution hub for the region, having developed and produced Caribbean content that launched, supported and advanced the careers of numerous Caribbean artistes. In addition, the network has significantly marketed and promoted the region’s iconic destinations.
Morton conceived TEMPO while working as senior vice president at MTV Networks in his adopted United States. The Caribbean network is an idea, he says, that stems back to his boyhood days growing up in St Croix in the US Virgin Islands. He pitched the network to MTV founder Tom Freston during a lunch meeting in the Times Square, New York in 2003. The rest, as they say, is history.
Today TEMPO has one of the most robust distribution platforms including over two million viewers throughout the Caribbean and approximately 1.2 viewers in the US, with distribution on Optimum and VerizonFIos to over 300,000 households in the New York Tri-State area. The network is now in the process of launching its Over-The- Top (OTT) streaming platform.
“It took me two years from presenting the idea to Tom to obtain the approval from MTV to launch the network in 2005. That, in and of itself is a story, but in May 2005, the network was announced at a major event at the South Street Seaport in NYC and officially launched in the Caribbean in October 2005 with events throughout the region, including Trinidad,” Morton recalled proudly, when he spoke to the Kitcharee on Thursday.
Morton was initially installed as the network’s general manager. Two years later he took complete ownership following a management buy-out deal with MTV. A full decade later he says there is a great feeling of “fulfilment and triumph” in the network’s thriving longevity.
“I recall many naysayers predicting, perhaps hoping, at the launch of the network that it would not last any longer than two years. So, in a sense, turning 15, is also vindication. It is an indescribable feeling that God is love, answers prayers, always protects his work, and fulfils his promises. I give thanks with a grateful heart to my God, my family, my wife, my children and to all those that know my heart. Now, that is a feeling,” Morton exclaimed.
A vision of unity
Above all, TEMPO’s initial mission was one of fostering unity, Morton said. He hoped to create a quality platform that would connect the islands of the region culturally, a task he believed musicians could achieve where politicians have failed.
“I always felt the Caribbean islands were more alike than different and that our differences where just good fun: how we made our saltfish different, how we called the same fruit by a different name or how our dialect caused us to sing our words.
“It was to do what the Federation couldn’t, to add to how cricket unites us or how UWI (The University of the West Indies) educates us. I believe we have done an extraordinary job at doing so,” Morton said.
Since TEMPO’s launch regional travel has notably increased. Morton believes seeing each other made the people of the islands more open to exploring and sharing in new cultures.
“Many Caribbean people learned for the first time about the artiste that they heard on the radio or that there are carnivals in other islands or that they could travel to another island and have an enjoyable experience that also reminds them in many ways of home,” he said.
Morton has spent the entire duration of the ongoing pandemic in Trinidad. He said in the past eight months he has had to learn to operate remotely. He maintains, however, that while there are tremendous challenges to his current satiation there has also been tremendous opportunities.
“We meet more as a team now than prior to the pandemic, with virtual Zoom meetings three days a week. Prior to the pandemic, we met once a week. So, at this time, the team is more focused, coordinated and to some extent productivity is up, as there is no commuting time and associated distractions,” he said.
The network, like most businesses globally, has had setbacks due to the ongoing pandemic, he said. Current circumstances have, however, fast tracked plans for greater digital content, he said.
“We face the issues of a stagnated marketplace, producing content in a Covid locked-down environment and the uncertainty of the future. But, yet again, there is opportunity. We have now placed focus on our digital and social media platforms, a strategy we had intended to implement for some time.
“We are also in the midst of planning the launch of the TEMPO app and we are working on building out our local presence in each country, launching local social media platforms, like @tempotrinidad and reconnecting with local industry,” he said.
So 15 years later what advice would he give his former wide eyed self, hell bent on starting a regional network? Morton said he would encourage himself to strive to achieve “wholistic balance”.
“Make certain that your energy is properly distributed, with a priority on family, those you love and who care and are supportive of you. Make certain that you listen to the advice of those who have seen what the world gives and be very aware of those who come with unclean motives and intentions, who are wolves in sheep’s clothing.
“Learn to be alone, for you will be lonely for most of the journey, be always grateful for even the smallest of contributions and above all keep God at the very center of it all and at all times. I am constantly working to divinely grow and develop through the Almighty Creator,” Morton concluded with a huge smile.