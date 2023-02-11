SOCA CONCERT WEEK IS HERE!

Carnival 2023 thus far has been a scaled-down, amped-up festival full of emotion and anxiety, but balanced also with lots of colour, creativity and enjoyment. Event promoters and producers have all reduced their venue sizes, advertising budgets and overall expenses to cater to what most have experienced thus far: overall, significantly reduced numbers of patrons attending events. Still, amidst the day fetes, boat rides and morning breakfast party schedule, our top-tier soca acts have all invested in producing their own events over the past decade and this phenomenon has transformed the final week before the grand parade into a Carnival concert series - with every night claimed, themed and branded by a different soca star.
The action begins tonight (Sunday) with the man of the moment, Bunji Garlin, his wife, Fay-Ann Lyons-Alvarez and the Asylum Band headlining a cast of fun-loving acts including Skinny Fabulous (Gamal Doyle), Viking Ding Ding (Andre houlder) and Iwer George all performing at Massy All Stars panyard for their annual “Soca By D River” event. Meanwhile, overlooking the Queen’s Park Savannah, the sophisticated Premier Events Committee will transform the Hilton poolside into an oasis of luxury as they present “Lavish: The French Connection” featuring performances from Nishard M (Nishard Mayrhoo), Shal Marshall (Stephenson Marshall), Nadia Batson, Nailah Blackman and others.
On Monday, the soca star concerts begin in earnest with foreign-based hit maker, Lyrikal (Devon Martin) showcasing his Happy Place “Journey” at O2 Park, Chaguaramas from 8 p.m. The action then shifts to the southland on Tuesday, as Kes plans to fill the Brian Lara Stadium with endless love and blessings on Valentine’s Night with the “IzWe” Concert and Village Experience. This staple on the Carnival calendar will feature Grammy Award-Winning Jamaican superstar, Shaggy (Orville Burrell) and Busy Signal (Reanno Gordon) alongside a host of up-and-upcoming acts, soca stars and Kes’ most frequent collaborators and friends in music. It aims to be the first full-fledged concert staged inside the stadium, which is named after our legendary cricket icon, Brian Lara. The band’s unique blend of soca, reggae, and afrobeats has been a hit with the masses consistently since Kes won the Groovy Soca Monarch title in 2011 and everyone loves the “red man” from Palmiste with his positive message, cool demeanor and his soulful band of brothers.
By this time, the atmosphere is electric and the Carnival energy is contagious, so the Soca Queen with the #1 trending song of 2023, Patrice Roberts will take her highly-anticipated “Strength of a Woman” concert to O2 Park in Chaguaramas on Wednesday night for an empowering showcase of her talent and finesse. Roberts’ voice is unique in the global music industry and her catalogue of hits fills her with confidence as she continues to captivate audiences with inspiring lyrics and pore-raising vocals. Roberts typically sings about the strength and resilience of women and the crowd cheers and sings along regardless of the location, but the O2 Park venue should have the extra room her previous shows Under The Trees at Normandie Hotel lacked. Also happening on Wednesday night is the Hyatt Lime premium all-inclusive and the trendy Punchy Punch cooler event at the Queen’s Park Oval.
Voice (Aaron St Louis) is by far the youngest star in the top-tier, but the “Long Live Soca” singer has risen rapidly up the ranks with a combination of masterful songwriting, unique production styles and a massive social media presence - which exploded during the pandemic with his collaborative and comical “Vibes With Voicey” series. Soon to become a father and maturing daily before our very eyes, Voice has invited dancehall and international superstar, Shenseea (Chinsea Lee) to join him onstage on Thursday night for his “Mecca” event at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair. Voice describes “Mecca” as a true celebration of Trinidad Carnival and its roots and plans to wow his audience with high energy sets, loads of surprise guest acts and giveaways. His powerful voice and electrifying stage presence is guaranteed to leave the crowd in a trance, even as they dance and sing the night away.
Finally, the week ends with a bang as Machel Montano celebrates his 40th anniversary with a concert at the Hasely Crawford Stadium. The controversy over the failed International Soca Monarch competition maintains the Monk’s status as a polarising yet still iconic figure and by Friday, the streets of Port of Spain will surely be gridlocked as thousands head to the stadium for the “one and only show” which features a full length performance from soca’s living legend. Staged by noted NY promoter, Jay Upscale, this event also features a performance from afrobeats megastar, Wizkid (Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun), rising star, Rema (Divine Ikubor), upwardly trending female, Ayra Starr (Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe) amd a host of local and regional acts. From the Kanbule reenactment to the tribute to the late, great Black Stalin, the MM40 show is destined to be historically relevant and groundbreaking and definitely in keeping with Montano’s tremendous legacy and poignant, yet seemingly never-ending contributions to the soca genre and the Caribbean music industry. There are many other events dedicated to the freedom and revelry, creativity and competitive nature of our annual festival and we must make mention of the Epic Carnival Cruise, which arrives from Barbados on February 16 and will dock in Port of Spain, providing a floating hotel space and alternative party centre for the duration of the festival until its departure on Ash Wednesday.
Where will you go this week? How will you celebrate in the lead-up to the greatest show on earth?