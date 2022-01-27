Soca Elvis makes a tack-back

Soca Elvis is back in the building.
After years of shelving the persona, entertainer Michael “Zoom” Salloum has reincarnated his Trinidadian interpretation of the late American king of rock and roll Elvis Presley with his 2022 chutney soca release, “Drink it Over”.
The Soca Elvis persona has brought Salloum much success and fame here in Trinidad and Tobago, across the region and throughout the Caribbean diaspora. He has built an identifiable brand on his comical catchphrase, “Wuk up yuh pelvis”, and Presley-like ad libs of “thank you very much”.
Salloum, who in recent years recorded music under his birth name, says he expects Soca Elvis’ return to be embraced and celebrated by soca and chutney soca fans both home and abroad.“I have decided in the last few months to stick with the sobriquet Soca Elvis once I record songs in the chutney and soca genre. It’s what people know me as locally and on the international market. Yes, I would say it’s a sort of comeback (for Soca Elvis) because I expect this song to get a lot of love from DJs and fans here and abroad,” Salloum explained during an online exchange with the Express on Thursday.
Salloum says he intends to enter the Big Rich (Zaheer Khan) Pungalunks Factory-produced “Drink it Over” into the 2022 Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) race. Organiser George Singh, of Southex Event Management Company, said he plans once again to stage the annual competition both virtually and with a small socially distanced audience this year.
“Big hats off to George Singh for sticking to his word and proceeding with the Chutney Soca Monarch once again in these trying times. It is very important for us as chutney soca artistes to keep recording and entering this competition as a good placing in the competition can take us to many parts of the world for performances,” Salloum said.
A needed kick-start
Salloum made national news last July when he staged a performance demonstration asking Government to rethink the Covid-19 pandemic-forced ban on live performances outside the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA). He called the action “a plea not a protest” since many entertainment practitioners were “unable to make their rent and car payments” due to the drop-off in their incomes.
Salloum welcomed the relaxing of Covid restrictions last November and applauded the recent announcement from Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell about the staging of safe zone events next month for Carnival 2022.
“I am very pleased with the relaxing of some of the restrictions and announcement of safe zone events for this month into next month. I am very proud of all the artistes who have been releasing songs and marketing them over the last two years of the pandemic,” Salloum said.
That investment by music creatives will pay off in the coming months, he predicted.
“It’s been a lot of financial challenges for us all, but I think we are starting to see rewards as places are beginning to open up and hire us for performances. Whereas in the recent past, we only had social media virtual shows to do which was not financially beneficial,” he noted.
The return of Soca Elvis on the international stage will be a dream come true, Salloum said. The gyrating Elvis also has an upcoming collaboration with calypso veteran Abbi Blackman, he hinted.
“My plans for the rest of 2022 are to continue marketing my new song and reaching out to some foreign promoters to secure some gigs abroad, and also to complete a song that I have started which is a collaboration with Abbi Blackman. I also have a music video in the making which will be released very soon, so you can look out for that,” he concluded.
Soca Elvis has left the building!