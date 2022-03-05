….soca ‘High Priest’ holds ‘Monday Night Mas’

“Ase, ase. Namaste. Hallelujah. Dance.”
David Michael Rudder employed that cross-continental hybrid spiritual chant from his 2019 release “Spirits” to unite an audience of varying ethnicities and religious beliefs under the universal banner of calypso music on Carnival Monday evening.
Rudder turned the Sound Forge at Christopher Samuel Drive in Mucurapo into a calypso cathedral during his “High Mas—The Rising” concert.
The soca High Priest dug deep into his extensive catalogue to deliver a sermon of love and hope. The gleeful congregation often rose to their feet and lifted their palms towards their chief celebrant during a near two-hour exchange of positive energies.
“In 2022, we playing mas right here tonight. So put yuhself like if yuh on the street, free your spirit, free your mind and soul and body,” Rudder instructed them before cueing the backing All Stars band into his 2012 hit collaboration with Kees Dieffenthaller “Live Yuh Life (Like Yuh Playing Mas)”.
Rudder, 68, first gave them “Permission to Mash Up the Place” before reminding them of his longstanding fete credentials with his 1986 triple crown winner “Bahia Girl”. The Belmont-born bard famously swept the Young Kings Calypso Monarch, National Calypso Monarch and Road March titles with the song that year.
Bemused by their unwillingness to “get out of their seats” Rudder asked the mixed demographic audience if they were afraid of being in breach of Covid-19 protocol.
“I doh know the rules of the protocol, but like allyuh cyah get off yuh seat? As a calypsonian I won’t go further than that. I just asking a question,” he teased.
Turning to All Stars musical director Carlysle “Juiceman” Roberts he added: “Juiceman, play music leh we see what going on here.”
Large sections of the audience sprang out of their chairs in reaction to opening notes of Rudder’s 1987 hit “Bachannal Lady”. And just like that the praise and worship part of his High Mas was truly in session.
A new portrait of Trinidad
Rudder followed up with stirring renditions of his calypso standards “Panama” (1987) and “Haiti I’m Sorry” (1993). He revealed that the former was only added to the set during rehearsals on the insistence of Roberts.
The cheers of approval were deafening, however, when he increased the tempo to paint “a new portrait of Trinidad” with his 2017 release “Welcome to Trinidad”. He sang:
Welcome to de place
Where all we talk bout is race
Race to de rum shop
Race to de mas camp
Racin’ to pelt some waist
Is an Island down in de South
By de Orinoco mouth
With funk and fire
Doom and desire
What place ah talking about?
The audience responded in full voice much to his amusement: “We talkin’ bout Trinidad, we have de goods and de bads/Welcome to Trinidad, where half de country mad”.
Rudder told them that it is commonplace to add an extra ‘S’ to every word in Trinidad noting that “we don’t drink coke we drink cokes” and invent plural words “like tess we add ah s and say tesses’.
With the audience tickled pink he ordered them to stand and show their red, white and black for “de real winning anthem of Trinidad and Tobago”. The cheer of agreement was unanimous when the band played the opening notes to his 2003 patriotic collaboration with Carl Jacobs “Trini 2 da Bone”.
If spirits were already lifted, they soared when he cued Juiceman and Co into his 1998 classic “High Mas (Give Praise)”. After two years of isolation and social distance every hand was raised and every masked tongue told of the healing glory of soca music during Rudder’s catharsis.
It was over far too soon. The audience looked on in horror as a physically spent Rudder limped off the Sound Forge stage. They begged him for more with a fervent encore clap and repeated chants of: “David, David”.
Rudder obliged. Returning to sit centre stage on a stool and give each member of the band a chance in the spotlight. When the jam session was over he slowed their tempo and audio to a near hush for an unplugged performance of his 2019 “Spirits” bringing the divine musical experience full circle with his cross-continental hybrid spiritual chant. The audience sang along this time: “Ase, ase. Namaste. Hallelujah. Dance.”