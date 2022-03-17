Soca in Dubai

“Nah, I wasn’t afraid to climb up on the camel at all man.”
So joked soca star Erphaan Alves (EA) upon his return to T&T after performing at the Dubai 2020 Expo last week.
EA excited soca fans when he shared a photo of himself dressed in a traditional white kandura and a red and white gutra head wrap sitting atop a camel, in the Emirati desert last week.
“Actually, they appeared to be as calm as ever. They were quite welcoming and easy-going. They were instructed by their owner to sit down for us to climb and then stand up and obliged immediately. It felt comfortable even though it was new grounds,” he continued with another laugh during a WhatsApp exchange with the Express yesterday.
The “Take the Soca Global” singer landed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on March 7 to represent this country at the Trinidad and Tobago Business Forum and National Day. Held on March 11 the forum, a collaborative effort between exporTT and InvesTT, promoted this country as a premier business, trade and investment destination.
“I took my time and broke down the soca the elements of calypso within the soca and what we do and how we entertain, party and express and it was well received by the global audience. People of various nationalities gathered just to see us. They fed off the energy of all the performers and myself. Something new to them, they were able to clap and dance and move their body to calypso, soca and chutney,” EA recalled of the experience.
A cultural contingent including EA, chutney artiste Nishard Mayrhoo, 12 members of the National Steel Symphony Orchestra (NSSO), the National Theatre Arts Company (NTAC) and the National Philharmonic Orchestra (NPO) appeared on the expo stage for T&T Day.
T&T is among 192 nations to have a booth at Dubai Expo 2020 which began on October 2021 and concludes on March 31. Originally carded to run from October 2020 to April 2021 the expo was postponed for one year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
EA says the overwhelming response to the music of T&T at the Expo reaffirmed his belief that local culture can have a significant impact internationally.
“It was a gentle reminder that soca is full of potential to hit the world stage and once the artistes do what they have to do, keep touring, keep pushing the envelope, keep paying more attention to doing the business side of things correctly and releasing more songs after Carnival. We will be in better shape in the near future on a global stage,” he postulated.
Touching virgin markets
EA’s Dubai epiphany closely follows soca star Machel Montano’s genre defining moment with yogi Sadhguru at his Maha Shivratri celebrations in Tamil Nadu, India on March 1. The significance of soca breaking new ground cannot be understated, the Chaguanas-based singer mused.
“I was in Dubai. Machel was in India. It shows that soca music is stepping on to new grounds in a big way. It will only take time, consistency and commitment to the idea of tapping into new markets. These virgin markets where soca is probably heard a little bit but not experienced thoroughly.
“As a young soca artiste who has carved a solid space for myself within the soca circuit, my goal is to continue to take the soca to where it isn’t seen or heard as much as we believe it should be. If that means us sacrificing time here to go out and network and meet people in different expos just on our strength, I ready to do that,” EA said.
Young creatives looking on should take heart from both achievements as it proves hard work brings opportunity, he added.
“I live by de ‘push the soca global’ slogan. For me to be blessed with this opportunity on a world stage at this point in time in my career was very humbling and reminded me once you stick to what you believe in and stay true to your craft opportunities will continue to present themselves, especially when it’s met with preparedness.
“Flying the Red, White and Black is something I always do whether is a huge platform or not. Every time I leave the shores of Trinidad and Tobago I know I representing through music, culture, art form which I feel is the most identifiable characteristic of the Trinbagonian people; we wear our culture on our sleeves,” he said.
EA said he utilised his downtime in Dubai to network with “like-minded creatives” from other countries.
“We have to continue talking and keep in communication to see how we could share cultures come up with new trends, new projects. Through technology we can connect and work from miles away,” he said.
Bringing a professional structure to their management is one sure way young creatives can be prepared for similar international opportunities.
“Building a proper structure in your management team is a way you could help, so when corporate seeks our services they are met with professionalism. When international eyes are on us and they reach out it should be met with professionalism and we should be able to reciprocate every energy in every angle with regards to the music business,” he concluded.