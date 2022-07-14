Soca on the Seas plots epic India tour

Trinidad and Tobago and India are set to jointly celebrate Independence Day with a cultural exchange in the heart of the Hindustan capital this September.
The T&T High Commission to India has partnered with the Indian government, and destination promoter Soca on the Seas, to stage “Connection”, an open exchange of music, on September 2 in New Delhi.
India celebrates its 75th year of independence on August 15. T&T will celebrate 60 years of autonomy 16 days later—on the 31st. The Connection concert will feature T&T’s two-time former Chutney Soca Monarch Neval Chatelal, veteran calypso/soca crooner Roger George, chutney act Savita Singh and pannist Johann Chuckaree. Guyana-born, USA-based chutney soca star Terry Gajraj will also appear.
T&T High Commissioner to India Dr Roger Gopaul said cultural collaborations like the upcoming showcase can only serve to strengthen the unique bond between T&T and India.
“Cultural exchanges between India and Trinidad and Tobago have been ongoing for almost 177 years. This year marks the 60th anniversary of Independence of Trinidad and Tobago, and the 75th anniversary of Independence of India. Both nations celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations.
“Cultural diplomacy, such as this initiative, ignites the deep friendship and support shared by the people and leadership of both India and Trinidad and Tobago. Cultural exchanges and cooperation continue to dominate the agenda, and strengthen the friendship and economic ties between our countries.
“The High Commission of Trinidad and Tobago New Delhi looks forward to welcoming Neval and his team to India for a grand fusion of culture,” Dr Gopaul told the Express during a WhatsApp exchange yesterday.
An opportunity to share openly
Chatelal, who played a huge role in bringing all parties together for the ground-breaking concert, says the upcoming tour of India provides a unique opportunity to share T&T’s hybrid sound and directly collaborate with musicians in India.
The Connection concert will be one of three events put on by Soca on the Seas in India from September 1 to 7, Chatelal said. The cast will then travel to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where they will stage the Dubai City Tour and Dhow Cruise on September 8.
Chatelal said he jumped at the chance to play a significant role in planning and executing the tour after being approached by Soca on the Seas director Juliana Fermin earlier this year.
“I have this association with Juliana and Soca and the Seas since inception. We’ve always been doing these tours on cruise ships. When she decided to venture into land-based tours and said she was going to India, I immediately began thinking what opportunities there are to collaborate to mark (the) 60th anniversary of Trinidad and Tobago,” Chatelal explained.
A polite enquiry to the T&T High Commission office in Delhi led to the Indian government’s endorsement and support for a full-out celebration, he revealed. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the event.
“They were on board and quickly elevated and scaled up the event, and make it free to the public, in collaboration with the government of India. They provide venue and stage and marketing, and allowed us to name the event and produce the show. Now we are talking to musicians in India to collaborate with us at the concert. It will be amazing to explore the interwoven music of T&T and India, and weave the two into our own production,” Chatelal said.
Extending the reach of local music
Fermin, meanwhile, says taking the music of T&T to virgin locations is the best way to expand the market reach of local music practitioners.
“I’ve always wanted to bring T&T culture to India. For me I’m actually living my scrapbook, because way back in primary school we had to choose a country we most wanted to visit and I chose India.
“Being in the travel business I’ve had the opportunity to visit India on several occasions, and it’s where we wanted to take the Soca on the Seas brand next. We are known for our cruises, but we couldn’t sail to India. We are now branching off into land events and India is just the beginning of our Soca on the Seas destination events,” Fermin explained during a WhatsApp call yesterday.
Fermin said all four of their events will feature calypso, soca, chutney soca and pan in equal measure, to give new audiences a feel for the sounds of T&T. She said the invitation is open for folks in T&T and throughout the Caribbean and its diaspora to sign up and be a part of the experience.
“We couldn’t put together a better team. We are going to take them all the way back to the days of Kitchener and Sparrow, and up to date with soca and chutney soca and Johann on pan. I think it’s a good representation of who we are culturally. I don’t think I could have asked for a better cast. The door is open for people to join us and share the experience and bring the vibes to India and Dubai,” Fermin concluded.
Visit www.ansuravacations.com for more information.
Epic India tour schedule
• Sept 2 — Connections concert,
New Delhi
• Sept 4 — Jaipur
• Sept 6 — Agra
• Sept 8 — Dubai City Tour
and Dhow Cruise