Soca’s High Priest promises

There is still a lot of music left in David Rudder.
Rudder, who turned 68 on May 6, said retirement is the furthest thing from his mind, especially when there are “so much songs to write”.
“I feel ok, but two years of inactivity has had its effect. So much songs to write. I will definitely have to make up these two plus years on top of the next 30 odd to come,” Rudder said, only half jokingly, when he spoke to the Kitcharee from his Canada base on Friday.
The weight of five decades at the very top of calypso music and all the expectation that brings is not too much bear, Rudder said. The “High Mas” singer, who once told this newspaper he wishes to die on stage, says once he is alive, he has stories to tell.
“I don’t know if I’ll call it a ‘thirst’ (to make more music), it’s just what I do, it’s my purpose for being here. New experiences to take note of,” he retorted.
The ‘kakadah’ has trickled down
Rudder has written and sung about life in Trinidad and Tobago through the years. Songs like “The Ballad of Hulsie X”, “Madman Rant”, “Madness” and “The Ganges and the Nile” have mirrored his true sentiments for his homeland throughout his career.
In the year 2021 and even with the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic Rudder says as far as he can see not much has changed in sweet T&T, beyond the evolving Port of Spain skyline.
“Not very much has changed, perhaps the skyline, and some of the kakadah has trickled down, but I feel that we’re not where we should be, we seem to have turned onto a strange road,” Rudder said ominously.
“Check our football’s international standing as a metaphor for the country,” he continued.
“If we lose our shape we’ll surely concede a lot of goals which is what’s happening and we have also stopped scoring.”
Rudder said to his dismay the political divide in this country has only deepened with the passing years. But, he believes despite it all, with some dogged defensive work, this nation still has the capability to change formation and regain control of the ball.
“The politics still has more or less remained the same, only the vitriol from the warring tribes has increased. We’ve been and still is, such a lucky country though. I believe that we have to personally put in the work. We can’t just depend on the overworked ‘magic’. We have to be our own normalising committee and take it one day at a time,” he said.
A reflection of Trini-gone-bad
The violent, vulgar and misogynistic content of local pop music is a clear representation of art imitating life, Rudder mused.
The Trinibad dancehall movement has gained regional notoriety for its abrasive “zesser music” and turned local artistes into household names across the Caribbean. Rudder says the expression is a reflection of a local society pervaded by gun violence and an illicit drug trade.
“Music reflects the society, that’s always the way. It’s interesting that you use the word ‘worried’. When I burst through in ‘86 people were worried. It’s simply how this present generation, for better or worse, sees things,” he said.
While there is vocal criticism over the music and its artistes, Rudder says their expression doesn’t have to be a bad thing, adding: “There will always be scepticism, that’s not necessarily a bad thing, until it starts to head down dotish alley”.
Rudder noted the rise of Covid-19 cases in Trinidad and urged people to follow the health advisories. He said in Canada compliance by the masses has led to a dip in cases.
“I know people who have died or barely survived (Covid). My career has been based on my talent, but when I really think about it, it’s really based on the health of my lungs. No lungs, no song, no life. Just like TnT, we’re on lockdown until June. People in Canada are more or less following the instructions and there’s definitely a dip in new cases. Go figure,” he concluded.