Welcome to the real start of Carnival.
That’s the enticing greeting on the virtual doormat rolled out by the Soka in Moka committee, on Boxing Day morning, for all online eyes considering their Carnival 2023 fete options.
The National Carnival Commission’s (NCC) promise of the Mother of All Carnivals and Soka in Moka, set for Sunday—New Year’s Day—has the distinction of being the first all-inclusive fete for the year.
The Trinity College, Moka, fundraiser moves off the college’s grounds to the St Andrew’s Golf Club, located across the road from the school, for their much-anticipated return.
The event will showcase soca stars Patrice Roberts, Iwer George, Nadia Batson, D’All Starz band featuring College Boy Jesse (Jesse Stewart), Viking Ding Dong (Andre Houlder) and the A Team, among others.
Dexter Charles, chair of the Moka fete’s organising committee, says energies are high as they prepare to stage the event at the new “bigger and better venue”.
“The change was required as we outgrew the school’s basketball court area and needed more room. It’s the same ambience, the same Moka, and energy levels are extremely high for the return of Soka in Moka. We anticipate another amazing event to set the tone for the Mother of all Carnivals,” Charles told the Express via WhatsApp last week.
Over the past two decades, Soka in Moka has proven a potent launching pad for many artistes’ Carnival season, giving the event its famous “litmus test” moniker. The task has always been clear for performers—shine in Moka, and your season will be a sure success. But, pop down and you start the year in a hole.
While it might seem odd for a school fundraiser to wield such influence on the Carnival, Charles says as the first live-band stage for the festival, it makes sense that trends would be set and broken on the Moka stage.
“It is true to say that Soka in Moka is the real ‘litmus test’ for many artistes, as we provide the first opportunity for live band performances and real-time audience reaction. The soca general, (the late) Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart, was a perfect example of this, and the Soka in Moka Foundation, along with D’All Starz Band, will pay tribute to his legacy as a people’s champion and the ultimate entertainer, particularly on a Soka in Moka stage,” Charles revealed.
Real-world impact
in lives of pupils
While feters in Moka on Sunday would be forgiven for not considering the real reasons for the fete, Charles said his committee remains fully cognisant of its ultimate purpose: improving the lives of pupils at Trinity College.
In 20 years, Soka in Moka funds has repainted the school’s building, installed a new PA system, refurbished staff, office and computer labs, as well as supported the college’s football team, drama club and other extracurricular groups, Charles said.
Funds from the 2023 edition will go towards new projects at the school, as it adjusts to a post-Covid educational landscape, Charles added.
“The mission is the same: to make Trinity College, Moka, one of the best schools in Trinidad and Tobago. The Soka in Moka Foundation will continue to liaise with the college to determine its priorities as it relates to funding projects and support accordingly,” he maintained.
Charles said his committee is sensitive to the current economic climate and has maintained its price point to continue its run as “one of the most affordable all-inclusive events at Carnival”. Tickets are priced at $800 for the event and are available online at Ticket Federation, and in-person from committee members.
“We recognise that coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic, financial limitations are still a factor and, therefore, providing a cost-effective, value-for-money product was the primary goal. The entertainment at Soka in Moka always exceeds expectations. For 2023, it will be a real soca party where people drink and party (DAP) and mind their business all at the same time...we expect Soka in Moka to end up in the school-events Carnival hall of fame,” Charles concluded.