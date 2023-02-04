Sit back, relax and soak in the stories of people, passion and places and let it be an excursion into real phenomenon. Walk in the shoes of people and visit not just places but the passion that keeps people going. Through struggles and successes, be enlightened by the stories of everyday people against a backdrop of villages, cities and corner streets laced with hidden messages and food for thought. Presenting, the column- People. Passion. Places. This week we get carried away by the melodious chords of Anthony John Beckles.
“Yuh travelling, short woman?” a red-band maxi-taxi tout shouts to an old woman with a market basket. The traffic backs up behind the maxi triggering a bald-headed man in a Tiida to shout some obscenities for the maxi to move on. Children are walking busily making their way home after school as young women and men crowd the sidewalk, some of them shopping for clothes and outfits and others just enjoying a little evening lime. Two men selling slippers are dancing to the newest Patrice Roberts soca tune blasting from a loudspeaker not too far off while I check out a citrus vendor enjoying the music as well. Indeed, the streets of Tunapuna are lively. Two weeks into the new year, with Christmas 2022 just a memory now, people are anticipating the “Mother of all Carnivals”- Carnival 2023- which is less than a month away.
But amidst the mayhem I hear some guitar chords. I am about to jump into my van to make my way West but that guitar music is infectious. Certainly not in tune with the pre-Carnival vibe but yet enough to make me investigate. Soon I come across a man, perhaps in his 70s, playing the popular Eagles’ song, “Hotel California”. He is not bothered by the Tunapuna townsfolk; he just wants patronage as he plays his guitar. “Lady put ah contribution in the box nah and tell me what you want to hear,” he tells me pointing to an old box by his feet. I give him a contribution but ask for an interview first before I listen to his rendition. Smiling, he is amazed that I want to hear his story. Anthony John Beckles, a native of Tunapuna, he introduces himself nonetheless and then gives his little piece. This is his story in his own words.
“I born and bred in Tunapuna. I playing guitar since I is five years old. I went to Forbes Music School to learn how to play guitar. My mother bought my first guitar for me. But this one I have here I buy for myself. I love music, yuh know. From ever since I start playing guitar I never stop. I work in different places, yuh know, but I never stop playing guitar. I does play for a band too, called ‘Redemption Messengers’.
“I does play in gigs with them when they call me and I does play solo too. Sometimes right here people does hear me and recruit me one time to play in a party or a function. I does write songs too. Look I write this song here. I write the lyrics. When I playing guitar music I does customise my chords too. That song you hear me playing is ah ‘Anthony’ version. I like to play with it and make it sound different. Girl music is ah universal language.
“It have no love or hate in music. Music does bring people together like how Carnival does bring people together. These days parents driving dey children to study books and I agree with that. I have some children too, I doh see them but I understand parenting. But while parents driving children to go to school we have to encourage them to do a trade too. Sometimes book sense alone cyah pay bills. Music is my trade, girl. But nothing wrong with teaching them to build cupboards or sew dress. Is still something to fall back on. I eh no prime minister material eh but I know good advice…”
Beckles’ account is from the heart. Plain talk, bad manners; he likes to tell people like it is. As far as his guitar is concerned he likes to deliver from the heart as well. And so as we finish our chat I get the full “Hotel California” a la acoustic guitar in the backdrop of loud maxi taxi horns straight from the streets of Tunapuna courtesy none other than the veteran musician- Anthony John Beckles.