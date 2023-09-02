Songwriter remembers ‘the remarkable life and legacy’ of Denyse Plummer

Denyse Plummer

Denyse Plummer brings Mark Loquan to her performance of ‘Frenzy’ in 2002. The song was composed by Loquan.

Denyse Plummer’s remarkable journey in our music industry will always be celebrated. From a young age, it was evident that she possessed a unique gift, as her mesmerising voice and magnetic stage presence captured the attention of all who had the privilege to witness her performances. Over the course of her career, Denyse transcended genres, effortlessly blending soca, calypso, and a myriad of musical styles to create a sound that was undeniably her own.

Mark Loquan

Mark Loquan today.

Mark Loquan, award-winning music composer, songwriter, filmmaker and president of The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago (NGC), worked with Denyse on seven songs, two of which made it to the Panorama finals - “Identity” (2003) and “Frenzy” (2005).

“It was a privilege to know and work with Denyse,” Loquan said.

“She crossed many barriers and boundaries to claim her success in the industry.

“Thanks to Denyse for bringing so much joy to the calypso and steel pan community after a rough beginning in the calypso arena. In the midst of her amazing story, we must pay homage to Len “Boogsie” Sharpe, who saw her talent and relevance.

Loquan said he first saw Plummer performing in Chaconia Inn when he was a teenager. He also witnessed her baptism at Calypso Fiesta and her journey to Calypso Monarch.

“By the time I met her, she had already vocalised quite a few classics for “Boogsie” and Phase II, like “Misbehave”, “Woman is Boss”, “Mind Yuh Business”, and “Dis Feeling Nice.”

I was early on the pan composing scene and took a chance to ask her if she would vocalise “Fire and Steel” for me in 2001.

“She came home by me and I played it on guitar for her, and before I knew it, she was joining in and moving to the song. It was the start of a musical relationship. I was fortunate to work with her for seven consecutive years composing/writing songs for Panorama from 2001 to 2007.”

On her passing , Loquan said he will miss Plummer’s presence.

“ We did communicate up to May this year, after a long time, to help with her fundraising concert. Imagine seeing her performing after so many years and getting to work several years with her in pan. I’m forever grateful for that rewarding experience.

“Denyse was fun to work with, going through the raw demo of the song with her and her (late) sister (and manager) Arlene, at her home, working with her in the studio, and watching her professionalism and versatility at work, was a real eye-opener. She would sing the lyrics as they were written, being quite precise on how each line was done and words pronounced.

“She performed at the launch of Pan in Education at Queen’s Hall, and at family events on special occasions, always engaging the crowd in her animated and interactive way. When I heard she completely transformed to gospel music, and that she would not be doing any more calypsoes, it was a happy and sad feeling -- (happy) that she had found her own path, but knowing we had heard the last of her in the calypso genre and pan arena. Denyse left.

“I can only give thanks for her warm friendship and for deciding to take a chance on someone like me, a newbie, who started to compose music for Pan 20 years ago. My deepest condolences to her family and friends.

“My last communication from her, in her own humourous and warm way, was on May 15, 2023. We messaged each other, it had been a long time since we chatted, she wrote: ‘I so enjoyed working with you over the years. Thank you and may God continue to bless you. Oh by the way, you are still good looking ‘

Loquan said.

Throughout her illustrious career, Plummer delivered hit after hit, and her songs became anthems that resonated with generations. Her music wasn’t just about entertainment; it was a reflection of life’s joys, challenges, and the rich tapestry of Caribbean culture. Denise Plummer brought people together.

“Beyond her musical prowess, Denyse Plummer was a cultural trailblazer and an inspiration to countless artists. Plummer’s passing leaves a void in all of us.

“As we mourn the loss of a true visionary, let us also celebrate her life. In the spirit of her legacy, let us remember her with joy, gratitude, and an unwavering commitment to keeping her spirit alive through the power of her art.”

Box

Mark Loquan and Denyse Plummer’s collaboration songs

Year Song Composed by Written by

2001 Fire and Steel M. Loquan M.Loquan

2002 For The Love M.Loquan A.Daniell/M.Loquan

2003 Identity M.Loquan Christopher Grant

2004 De Challenge is Minor M.Loquan Christopher Grant

2005 Frenzy M.Loquan Christopher Grant

2006 Good Times M.Loquan Chris Morris

2007 Spirit of Carnival M.Loquan Chris Morris

