Sorrel shortage?

A Christmas without rich, red sorrel.
Have you noticed the seasonal vegetable is scarce?
Port of Spain small businessman Martin “Son” Alleyne, who was expecting to purchase a quantity of the crimson fruit at about $7 or $8 a pound this week, was disappointed.
Alleyne said: “ No sorrel. The man (seller) is not even answering his phone. A gentleman was sourcing it from the farmer and selling it to me. But he did not get through. I have to keep my fingers crossed, I will get sorrel some today (Tuesday). I am not seeing it anywhere. A woman told me she went to Mayaro because she was told they had some, but by the time she got there, all was sold out.”
Alleyne added: “Somehow I feel some farmers are hardly planting it. Some people got flooded out. You are not seeing it like before. You are hardly seeing it in the market. Before people would be selling sorrel by the van loads. You could not miss the bright sorrel.”
On Monday evening, checks at St James and Charlotte Street, Port of Spain, revealed there was no sorrel. A cashier at a Lotto machine in St James said: “Coming to think of it. You are not seeing sorrel at all.”
Cascade resident John Barrow said: “I always like sorrel at Christmas but you are not seeing sorrel. Maybe you have to get the dried ones.”
A Paramin resident said “most people don’t plant sorrel. They plant seasoning. If they plant sorrel, it’s a small amount for their families.”
Valencia and St Joseph residents also said they had not seen sorrel.
A self-employed gentleman at South Quay, Port of Spain, who gave his name as Neil, said: “It’s scarce. They had a few vendors selling on Charlotte Street. As soon as it comes, it goes. It does not last.”
At the popular Lotus Trading Centre, Charlotte Street, Port of Spain, saleswoman Laura Waldron said: “Sorrel is scarce. I am not seeing it like before. More people are coming in for the dried sorrel. It is about $19 for a small bag and $35 for a large bag. The big bags of mauby are $55. People are buying sorrel for when they travel. They are taking it to the United States and Canada for friends and relatives.”
Arima resident Giselle Coker said she got three pounds at $2 early in December, around Maritime Plaza, Barataria. She said: “I was one of the lucky ones. I knew it would go quickly, so I bought it. You are not seeing sorrel on the highway. More pineapples. But what is Christmas without a cold glass of sorrel?” she said.
Sorrel Recipes:
Sorrel jam
One can use the leftover sorrel sepals to make sorrel jam. Note that you must remove all spices before making the jam. Blend the strained bits until you get a smooth texture. Add sorrel drink to mixture, if necessary.
Now add the same amount of blended sorrel and sugar to a saucepan. Add a small piece of orange peel and simmer on low heat until the mixture thickens (about 20 minutes).
Add sugar to taste. A pinch of cinnamon and nutmeg gives additional flavour.
Leave to cool, then store in a glass container in the fridge. It can stay for a week once properly refrigerated.
Sorrel Fruit cake
INGREDIENTS
2 cups sorrel pulp (Saved from making sorrel drink)
7 oz margarine
3 eggs
2 cups flour
2 tsp almond essence
½ cup brown sugar
1 tsp baking powder
1 cup mixed fruits
1½ cup cherry brandy
2 tsp vanilla
1 tsp mixed spice
½ cup browning
METHOD
Blend the sorrel pulp
Soak mixed fruits in 1 cup cherry brandy, then blend with the sorrel pulp
Cream together margarine and sugar until light
Whisk the eggs. Add the eggs to the butter mixture
Add blended fruits to the mix.
Put all the dry ingredients in a bowl and combine.
Add the dry ingredients to mixture while alternately with the ½ remaining brandy.
Add the browning and mix
Pour the cake batter into a greased baking pan
Place into the oven and . Bake at 350F for bake until done (approx. 1 hour)
Sorrel Kuchela:
Ingredients
3 cloves Garlic
1 Hot pepper
6 cups Sorrel, cleaned and diced
Salt to taste
2 tbsp Oil
1 cup Water
2 tbsp Amchar masala
Heat one cup of water
Cook sepals for 2 minutes until soft
Strain to remove excess water
Add Masala and mix
Heat oil and saute garlic and pepper
Mix in sorrel sepals
Cook for another 3 minutes
Add salt and cool
Put in bottle and refrigerate