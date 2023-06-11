Sounding the alarm on e-cigarettes and vaping

THE Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association (T&TMA) is raising the alarm over the dangers of vaping and electronic cigarettes and warns that our nation’s children are being tangibly affected by false marketing campaigns claiming that e-cigarettes are a safer option to tobacco smoking.
Vaping was introduced almost two decades ago but has grown in popularity in the past few years especially among teenagers who are attracted to its inconspicuous packaging (some are the size of a flash drive) and the wide array of flavoured liquids. The T&TMA pointed to data from the Healthy Caribbean Coalition Adolescent Tobacco Use which stated that 17.2 per cent of students reported being current e-cigarette users in T&T in 2017; of these students (21.7 per cent) were boys.
Most e-cigarettes are made up of a battery, heating element and a canister which holds the liquid — usually nicotine and other chemicals, it creates an aerosol and this is inhaled in the user’s lungs, explained the Medical Association.
According to the T&TMA, electronic cigarettes and vaping are erroneously being marketed as 95 per cent safer than cigarettes and as a smoking cessation tool.
What exactly do the facts say?
Far from being harmless, research shows that e-cigarettes can contain more nicotine than a tobacco cigarette and result in more dependence and addiction. Nicotine, a highly addictive substance, affects the parts of the brain that control learning, mood and impulse behaviour and may also increase the risk of future addiction, stated one British medical journal.
Nicotine is also associated with hypertension and the release of excess adrenaline which increases the chances of heart attacks. Additionally, acute nicotine poisoning can occur if the vaping liquid is swallowed, inhaled or absorbed through the skin and eyes.
Nicotine also poses serious health risks for pregnant women and their developing babies and can affect the brain development of adolescents and young adults up to their mid 20s. The use of e-cigarettes by adolescents were also shown to be associated with mental health illnesses like depression.
Apart from nicotine, the aerosol contains substances such as diacetyl (a chemical associated with severe lung disease), volatile organic compounds, cancer causing chemicals, heavy metals such as tin, lead and nickel and other ultra fine particles as well as many unknown compounds whose effects on e-cigarette users are yet to be determined.
A study conducted in 2018 by the University of North Carolina affirmed that e-cigarette aerosols contain high levels of toxins, and the more frequent use of e-cigarettes, the greater the toxicity.
There is also data to suggest the link between vaping and chronic lung disease, asthma and cardiovascular disease which is increased with the dual use of e-cigarettes and tobacco cigarettes.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2020, there were 2,807 cases of e-cigarette or vaping use-associated lung injury, including 68 deaths.
As far as T&T is concerned, the T&TMA believes that the matter of e-cigarettes is severely underestimated. The symptoms associated with e-cigarettes and vaping mimic other illnesses; younger patients are being admitted with lung disease, asthma, heart failure/myocardial ischaemia/ vascular disease and mental issues - especially depression, but there is no documentation to show a causal effect or even correlations.
What about the widely promoted claim that e-cigarettes are a smoking cessation aid? The T&TMA stated that the US Preventive Services Task Force found insufficient evidence to recommend its use for smoking cessation in adults. In fact, a study done in 2017 showed that most smokers continue using tobacco products and electronic cigarettes.
The following year a report by the National Academy of Medicine provided evidence that the use of e-cigarettes increased the frequency and amount of cigarette smoking in the future.
The age group most attracted to e-cigarettes are the adolescent and young adult populations. As a result, the US Surgeon General has called for restrictions including taxes and indoor vaping bans and urged policymakers to make stricter laws to regulate the use of e-cigarettes to combat youth e-cigarette use.
In April 2023, the West Indian Tobacco Company (WITCO) announced its intent to include vaping products to their tobacco sales portfolio. The T&TMA is calling on policymakers to provide nationwide education on the health risks associated with vaping, advertisement and marketing of e-cigarettes and its related products and use of e-cigarettes in public spaces.
The association is also suggesting measures to reduce the use of e-cigarettes by the younger population including banning the importation and sale of tobacco, flavoured tobacco products, e-cigarettes and candies, snacks and toys that resemble tobacco products as provided for in Article 16 of the Tobacco Control Act.
The T&TMA recommends placing a cap on nicotine levels and restricting e-cigarette marketing to adults only, curbing internet/social media sales of all tobacco products and setting taxes on e-cigarettes at a level high enough to discourage use.
If nothing is done to curb this growing trend, the end result would be a population with multiple comorbidities that will put strain on the already overburdened healthcare system, workforce losses, increased stress and mental and physical burnout on caregivers, increased mortality and morbidity (poor quality of quality), warns the T&TMA.