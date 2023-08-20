Southern Medical Clinic hails its latest regional success story

HAVING a big heart isn’t always as good as it sounds. Take, for example, the very precarious medical case involving Collsville Kester Charles. The 39-year-old police officer from Grenada had severe heart failure which led to an enlarged heart. After reaching out to Southern Medical Clinic in San Fernando, Charles, who was on the verge of death, was admitted to the cardiology department at SMC’s Heart Centre. Lead surgeon and head of SMC’s Heart Centre Prof Prashant Vaijyanath and his team then performed a mitral valve replacement and tricuspid valve repair surgery — essentially saving Charles’ life.
The surgery which circumvented his need for a heart transplant is SMC’s latest regional success story.
Almost three years ago, Charles began experiencing difficulty breathing, shortness of breath and swelling in his legs, thighs and stomach which he attributed to the stress of the job and the long hours he spent standing. Eventually the symptoms became so unbearable that he could hardly breathe, talk and walk and had to be hospitalised. From that moment on, the news only got worse. Not only was he diagnosed with end-stage valvular cardiomyopathy, the doctors in Grenada also informed Charles that he needed a heart transplant. To say that he was concerned would be a huge understatement, Charles who has young children risked losing everything.
“I knew that I had to get outside help, back home we don’t have the type of resources and expertise to get the job done,” he said.
The rapid deterioration of his health baffled his siblings. Charles’ sister took unpaid leave from her job in Canada and took her children out of school to return to Grenada thinking it would be the last time she would see her brother alive.
“Our lives stopped once we understood the magnitude of his illness. It was a jarring experience to see him in the condition that he was in, I thought he would have died,”said his sister Kathy-Ann Charles.
High-risk mitral valve
replacement
The family sprung into action, researching and calling various medical institutions with the hope that one could save their brother before it was too late. SMC responded and asked for Charles’ medical records. The cardiothoracic surgeons observed that Charles’ heart ejection fraction was at 52 per cent and noted that a person requiring a heart transplant needed to be below 50 per cent. The doctors at SMC determined that they could offer him a high-risk mitral valve replacement with a tricuspid valve repair instead of a heart transplant. There was no time to waste.
In response to questions from the Express, Vaijyanath, who leads the SMC’s Heart Centre stressed that Charles’ situation was very grave, his main mitral valve which guards the left ventricle and atrium was leaking tremendously, the tricuspid valve was also leaking. In a nutshell — there was no cardiac output, blood was not flowing into the heart, nor was it being ejected from the heart. When blood is not supplied to vital organs such as the brain, kidneys, liver and lungs, the patient starts developing organ system dysfunction — which was what was happening to Charles.
“His heart function was drastically reduced to 15-20 per cent,”said Vaijyanath.
Charles came to Trinidad where he was assessed by the team at SMC. They established that he had fluid overload; as much as 25 litres of water was retained in his body because of his heart failure. Over the course of a week to ten days, his condition was monitored. Once stabilised he was taken into surgery and was put on a heart/ lung machine. The doctors used a sophisticated device called a hemofilter which filters excess water from the body. During that critical phase another ten litres of water was removed from Charles’ body.
“We rapidly and expeditiously replaced the mitral valve with the mechanical valve which is FDA approved. We gave him the largest size available so that there should not be any impediment to the blood flow in the left side of the heart. Additionally we did a tricuspid valve repair in order to make the tricuspid valve (right sided valve) fully competent,”explained Vaijyanath.
One month after surgery
It has been just over one month since his surgery. Charles has lost 60 kgs and is on medication to keep his new mitral valve beating, his heart function has improved up to 40 per cent and he is no longer in severe heart failure, he is ambulatory and is eating well, added Vaijyanath.
Once on the verge of death, Charles is now on the verge of discharge from the clinic.
“I’m happy to say that his recovery is nothing short of remarkable, it has transformed his life and it is gratifying to know that we can affect someone’s life in such a positive manner by using this technique,”said cardiac and thoracic surgeon at SMC, Mr Mark West.
Charles would need checkups to confirm that the mechanical heart valve is functioning well, in six months to a year his heart function should normalise. His heart size is already half of what it was when he came to the clinic.
SMC has done several valve repairs and replacements in Trinidad where there are a lot of incidences of rheumatic heart disease which primarily affects the mitral and aortic valve.
“I think the public needs to be sensitised that valvular heart disease is common in Trinidad and most often than not they require surgical intervention in terms of repairing and replacement of heart valves,” said Vaijyanath.
Charles is thankful to God and the team at SMC for giving him a new lease on life.
“Compared to how I was before, I feel wonderful. I haven’t recovered 100 per cent but I’m getting there,” he said.
Charles’ family says their brother’s medical emergency emphasises the importance of getting second opinions and advocating for one’s healthcare and that of their family members.
As for Charles who is already looking forward to returning home, he hopes to use the next chapter of his life to petition the authorities in Grenada to establish an arrangement whereby regional specialists and surgeons can come to the island and perform life-saving techniques for those who are in desperate need.