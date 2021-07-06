Speak out against abuse of elderly

THE Victim and Witness Support Unit (VWS Unit) of the T&T Police Service (TTPS) is calling on all citizens to stand up and speak out against elder abuse and crimes against the elderly which have become a serious societal problem.

Since the start of the pandemic, which has resulted in the loss of employment for many, older people have become targets for fraud, robbery and other serious crimes.

While the incidence of elder abuse in Trinidad and Tobago is not significantly high, the number of elderly people affected by crime requesting support is concerning, said psychologist and manager of the VWS Unit of the TTPS Aisha Corbie. Last year, 276 elderly people sought out the services of the unit. For the period January to May of this year, the unit provided support to at least 133 elderly people.