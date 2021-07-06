Speak out against abuse of elderly

THE Victim and Witness Support Unit (VWS Unit) of the T&T Police Service (TTPS) is calling on all citizens to stand up and speak out against elder abuse and crimes against the elderly which have become a serious societal problem.
Since the start of the pandemic, which has resulted in the loss of employment for many, older people have become targets for fraud, robbery and other serious crimes.
While the incidence of elder abuse in Trinidad and Tobago is not significantly high, the number of elderly people affected by crime requesting support is concerning, said psychologist and manager of the VWS Unit of the TTPS Aisha Corbie. Last year, 276 elderly people sought out the services of the unit. For the period January to May of this year, the unit provided support to at least 133 elderly people.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), elder abuse is a single or repeated act, or lack of appropriate action occurring within any relationship where there is an expectation of trust, which causes harm or distress to an older person.
This type of violence constitutes a violation of human rights and includes physical, sexual, psychological, emotional, financial and material abuse, abandonment, neglect and serious loss of dignity and respect—much of which is perpetrated by family members. And as the shocking murders of 96-year-old Utilda Joseph and Torrance Mohammed, 90, underscore, some elderly people have become victims of violent crimes.
Crime and trauma impact people in different ways; the elderly are no exception. For instance, an elderly person who has been physically attacked can suffer major injury and may have difficulty making a full recovery. The elderly may not qualify for certain medical procedures because the body functions differently as one gets older.
Stress as a result of trauma can exacerbate pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, as well as mental health-related illnesses. Trauma can also result in hypervigilance, withdrawal, self-isolation, depression and suicidal thoughts.
Exposed to destitution, poverty
“A person may have been fully functional and very independent as a youth and in their middle age, but because of old age and various situations, there has been a decline and that can lead to feelings of worthlessness. If they become a target of crime on top of that, it can be very traumatic for the individual,” said Corbie.
Additionally, those who target the elderly often expose them to destitution and poverty, she said.
“When you steal from an elderly person, their chances of replacing personal effects and valuables are very low; it’s not like they can work and replenish what was stolen. Very often, they are in the pensionable stage and have expenses. So the loss of non-replenishable income needed to pay bills and afford their daily living can be very distressing,” she said.
Corbie recalled an all-too-common incident of an elderly woman whose monthly pension was recently stolen. When the woman arrived at the Victim and Witness Support Unit, she was immensely distressed because she needed the money to pay rent—a total of $2,500.
The elderly have not been spared the socio-economic effects of Covid-19. In several cases, people who supported older ones financially lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic—so the support system of many elderly people has been compromised, said Corbie.
Added to that, the VWS Unit is seeing a rise in cases of elderly people who, following the death of an adult child, are obligated to take on the burden of parenting teens and young adults.
Avoid isolation
Corbie shared some practical ways in which senior citizens can protect themselves from becoming victims of crime.
Be aware of your surroundings, stressed Corbie, if possible, be a part of your neighbourhood watch group. Stagger the times of your movements.
“If financially possible, avoid going to the bank at the same time each month. Do not go alone, go either with a trusted person or in a group,” she suggested.
Avoid being isolated for long periods of time. If an elderly person lives alone, family members should drop by regularly to check on them.
“This sends the message to people in the neighbourhood that this person has a safety net and support network whose visits with family members can’t always be predicted,” said Corbie.
Plant rose bushes or bougainvillea around windows to provide some level of security. Wear less jewelry, move around with less bags and don’t go out with excessive cash, she added. When it comes to using the ATM (automated teller machine), ask bank officials or trusted people for assistance.
When looking for help around the house, seek out reputable people. Be mindful of your health and prepare for your future; designate someone you trust to act on your behalf should you require someone to make short or long-term decisions for you. Stay connected with family and friends over the phone, which will improve your mental and overall well-being.
As long as it’s possible, open your own mail so that you can have an idea of your financial affairs, and do not give personal information—banking information and pin numbers over the phone, warned Corbie.
“Being elderly doesn’t mean you have no rights,” said Corbie.
A society that robs and attacks its elderly citizens is in a really dark place, said the psychologist. We need to go beyond being concerned about elder abuse—there needs to be an outcry, she added.
“We should condemn any incidents of elder abuse and crimes against the elderly,” she said. “This is everybody’s business because we may all get to that age one day.”