Speaking from the hearts of the people

A virtual Carnival can be a more than fulfilling substitute for a physical festival says soca star Bunji Garlin.
There has been much recent debate in several creative circles about the validity of a virtual festival and its effectiveness in capturing the essence of the annual festival. Garlin (Ian Alvarez) argues, once done correctly, virtual Carnival can be just as, if not even more potent than a physical one.
“Yes we could (be as successful virtually). It will happen when we figure it out. The problem is people does default into ‘I can’t see this happening’ because they can’t wrap their head around the work to go into it and the level of imagination it will require.
“But all the things that happen in the world, both modern or ancient marvels, is somebody people laugh at or thought was crazy that first dream it. Somebody build the pyramids and we still don’t know exactly how, but is rope and human power. The same thing we can say for skyscrapers, vehicle movement, the first plane, the first rocket and so on. So when somebody say we can’t do it I throw that out my head one time,” Garlin said.
Interestingly, Garlin argues that many local music acts have operated successfully for years in a “virtual realm”.
“The reality is if yuh really check de heights of it, where music is concerned, we kind of really been existing in a virtual world. The same way live events can’t happen for the physical industry, same way it was for number of artistes that was not getting gigs and they rely on the radio,” he said.
The four-time International Soca Monarch said while it is good that several artistes and promoters are already individually planning and staging virtual showcases there should also be some level of collaboration between all stakeholders.
“Adaptation will happen by allowance or by force. If you choose not to adapt by force you will be left behind. The thing about what made Carnival work the way it work is collaboration. Yeh, everybody want to do they thing, but the bringing together of the collective is what really make it work. This is a time where artistes could and should be thinking about their individual existence and it is important to find yuhself in this time here and realise you have to rescue yuhself. Now, cohesion is also important, but you have to be smart about it. In the virtual world mental burnout is real and it could happen faster,” he explained.
Carnival has always been
people centred
Garlin said he was saddened to see some people on social media dismiss the cancellation of Carnival as inconsequential. Those seeing the cancellation as “small ting” should spare a thought for the everyday people that depend on the festival “to bring home the bread”, he said.
The Asylum lead singer’s latest single “Heart of the People” addresses that very issue and details all the ancillary service providers and spin off craft industries than rely heavily on the festival to earn a living.
“Is about seeing things from all sides. Anybody who know me and getting to know me should know by now that I always think from the opposite angle. That’s how I was from a kid. If everybody thinking this wall here for a particular reason I go on the other axis and think there is another reason why.
“Within the limitations of the world there is limitlessness going on. In everything you do there is dynamics. We see it play out in movies and TV and we fail to realise that’s an indication of art imitating life. There is more than one thing going on in any picture you just have to watch closely,” he said.
From the moment Carnival was cancelled he said both he and soca star wife, Fay-Ann Lyons-Alvarez, decided they had to act decisively to help create new opportunities for artisans.
“We discuss this side often for many different reasons. Fay and I would talk these topics with a purpose to try to see what we could do to help contribute to make our industry operate like an industry. We running for years on basic instincts imagine if we really sit down and heal broken ties and get to the root of this thing,” he mused.
The couple has unsuccessfully reached out to a number of government agencies over the years to lobby for legislation mandating a local arts quota of 50 per cent across all media platforms.
“We try to show them if we get this part of the thing stimulated the nation will benefit. The creative industry is more than Carnival, soca and calypso. We’re talking theatre, film, spoken word, craft makers, even songwriters, so many creative elements.
“When you check the mathematics, the creative sector now is not like long time. Long time when an artiste of prominence coming through yes he had an entourage, but those were his friends and everybody had a 9-to-5 (job). Now when a lil’ artiste going through is the same seven to eight people but is a photographer, a DJ, a make-up artist, a manager, etc, they all depending on that artiste to earn,” he said.
Garlin says while he agrees with the decision to cancel Carnival given the circumstances of the ongoing Covid-19 global pandemic, people should be more aware of the big picture and what that shutdown will mean for the local economy.
“Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying you shouldn’t shut down. We see what’s happening across the world and anyone who retaliate against that (decision) is a fool. But I saw some amazing responses, clearly people who didn’t think of the long-term effects. Some of the people talking is their own family members bring the bread home from Carnival through catering and infrastructure. Now what is going to happen to their home? I can’t say,” he lamented.
He says legislation for 50 per cent air play would have benefited creators in a time like this.
“When I had my deal with VP RCA, Sony France pick up “Truck on the Road” for a project. For it to be approved the song had to be remixed with an artiste from France. That’s how they protect and secure the interest of their creatives. Imagine if we did that here. What it does, it adds another sector of industry.
“Where governments are concerned it’s all about the turning and generating of finance. If any T&T song plays anywhere in the world it will have to come from that country to where it belongs to. So what you do is create a new industry here, a new ecosystem,” he explained.
“If we had mandated and put legislation in place as a people, the cancellation of Carnival would not have hit as hard. A lot of people would have had the confidence to say I could put out music and still get income as we would be generating income year-round.”
Garlin said together with Fay-Ann, he launched the “Chrending” platform to help local acts conceptualise and stage their own virtual concert experiences.
“As it is now, no one have a choice right now but to reach and connect with their fanbase virtual platform. A lot of artiste was doing live stream but unless there was a sponsor it was for free, or they lost money because they have to buy an outfit for the show and pay for the infrastructure.
“With Chrendin, now we have partnered with Gillette group of companies and the way it is set up now, if you want to put on a show you now could set a price and just do purchase get code and could enter the virtual stream. It encourages the artiste to get creative. And we have different locations.
Five artistes already contacted us to do their shows for Carnival and we will be announcing those soon,” he concluded.
Bunji Garlin —
Heart of the People (lyrics)
Verse 1:
I know that you see two woman in a dance with a man in the middle
I know that you see two woman in a dance with a man in the middle
I know that you see two woman in a dance with a man in the middle
But next time yuh two woman in a dance with a man in the middle
Squeeze up like Klondike
Getting rub down like a pot with scotch brite
Think about the people who was hired to run pipe
The man to build tent, man who hired to run light
The fireman, the policeman and the ambulance outside
The little youth upon deh one bike with the bag ice Security weh monitor car till sunrise
The vendor with the water juice, the hot chicken and fries
I know you see it and you never take stock
Cuh Carnival in yuh mind is only bout woman and wuk
Prechorus:
You so caught up with enjoyment
That you don’t see the level of employment
That coulda’ save life when yuh think this thing woulda’ destroy them
Chorus:
Carnival is a sea that deep
Ah you doh know nottin’ bout depth
Becau’ yuh follow old talk like sheep
Ah you doh know nottin’ bout depth, depth, depth, depth
It start from the people
Deep down within the heart of the people
Well everybody sing
Weyhey, Weyhey, Weyhey, Weyhey
Weyhey, Weyhey, Weyhey, Weyhey
Verse 2:
Yow
I see somebody online say – Carnival is one big party so now they could take a break
Yuh never consider people who make or break
Throughout the year when granny dem bake deh cake
And dey could barely sell any to save she fate
But when the place vibrate and the place a shake
And every cake dem sell out she could raise the gate
Send the kids to school facilitate the plate
Cover every bill never evade the date
Straight
I know you see it and it doesn’t compute
And everything weh yuh think a lie but iz never untruth
Prechorus
Chorus
Repeat Verse 1
Prechorus
Chorus