Speyside High School goes solar

in the classroom: Nathaniel Lalla, third from right; explains the STEM project that pupils are working on in the science lab. From left are Angel Sterling, Alson Sylvester, Gerardo Noto, Farley Augustine, Nathisha Charles-Pantin, Pennelope Beckles-Robinson, and Jenae McKenna.

The handover of Speyside High School’s solar installation took place at the school on Tuesday. It was done in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning and Development, Tobago House of Assembly (THA), and Global Climate Change Alliance Plus (GCCA+) Initiative.

powering on: Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, centre left; and Minister of Planning and Development Pennelope Beckles-Robinson, centre right; flip the switch to formally commission the installation of the solar energy project. From left are Speyside High pupils, principal Alson Sylvester, UNDP resident Gerardo Noto, EU delegation’s Green Diplomacy representative Jose-Manuel Alves-Pereira; Nathisha Charles-Pantin, Secretary of Food Security, Natural Resources; and Melanie Trim, manager of Energy Resources.

The GCCA+ Initiative is a European Union (EU)-funded project that is being spearheaded by the United Nations Develop­ment Programme (UNDP). The Global Climate Change Alliance (GCCA) was established by the EU in 2007.

The overall aim of this initiative is to assist Trinidad and Tobago in achieving its commitments towards its nationally determined contribution by reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 15 per cent by 2030. It further aims to assist T&T’s goal to decrease its carbon emissions and increase our climate resilience.

joint effort: From left, school supervisor Sherry-Ann Rollocks-Hackett, education’s administrator Dianne Baker-Henry, Nathisha Charles-Pantin, Farley Augustine, Alson Sylvester, Jose-Manuel Alves-Pereira, Pennelope Beckles-Robinson, Gerardo Noto and Kishan Kumarsingh, head of the Multilateral Environmental Agreements at the Ministry of Planning and Development.

The objective of the project is to increase the availability and use of energy from renewable sources, to decrease the emissions of CO2 from the use of fossil fuels, and raise public awareness on energy efficiency, correct pricing of energy and benefits of using renewable energy. The solar photovoltaic solar panels will be used to supply energy for power generation.

science project: Speyside High pupil Angel Sterling, from left, speaks with Farley Augustine, Pennelope Beckles-Robinson, Alson Sylvester (partly hidden), Gerardo Noto, Melanie Trim, and Nathisha Charles-Pantin.

Due to the challenges that Speyside High School encounters with its traditional electricity supply, its invaluable contribution and use of its institution, and its alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals, it was chosen for the installation. The panels will also benefit pupils conducting laboratory work for bio­logy, phy­sics, chemistry and other science subjects.

The event was attended by Minister of Planning and Development Pennelope Beckles-Robinson, THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, and Nathisha Charles-Pantin, Secretary of Food Security, Natu­ral Resources, the Environment and Sustainable Development.

