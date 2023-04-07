Speyside High School goes solar

The handover of Speyside High School’s solar installation took place at the school on Tuesday. It was done in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning and Development, Tobago House of Assembly (THA), and Global Climate Change Alliance Plus (GCCA+) Initiative.
The GCCA+ Initiative is a European Union (EU)-funded project that is being spearheaded by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The Global Climate Change Alliance (GCCA) was established by the EU in 2007.
The overall aim of this initiative is to assist Trinidad and Tobago in achieving its commitments towards its nationally determined contribution by reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 15 per cent by 2030. It further aims to assist T&T’s goal to decrease its carbon emissions and increase our climate resilience.
The objective of the project is to increase the availability and use of energy from renewable sources, to decrease the emissions of CO2 from the use of fossil fuels, and raise public awareness on energy efficiency, correct pricing of energy and benefits of using renewable energy. The solar photovoltaic solar panels will be used to supply energy for power generation.
Due to the challenges that Speyside High School encounters with its traditional electricity supply, its invaluable contribution and use of its institution, and its alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals, it was chosen for the installation. The panels will also benefit pupils conducting laboratory work for biology, physics, chemistry and other science subjects.
The event was attended by Minister of Planning and Development Pennelope Beckles-Robinson, THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, and Nathisha Charles-Pantin, Secretary of Food Security, Natural Resources, the Environment and Sustainable Development.