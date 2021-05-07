Are you a talented writer?
If the answer is yes then the Ministry of Sport and Community Development's (MSCD) Best Written Script Competition is the stage for you.
The MSCD is inviting all individuals, thespians, playwrights to enter this competition, which is an initiative under the Prime Minister's Best Village Trophy Competition.
With over $10,000 in cash prizes to be won, participants must submit an original piece that speaks to Trinidad and Tobago's Folk traditions, culture, and beliefs.
In launching the competition, Sport and Community Development Minister, Shamfa Cudjoe, said: "Our Ministry is embarking on a new journey to provide a writing platform for talented writers, discover and support emerging writing talent.
"The beauty and joys of Best Village we usually see unfolding on the stage, but there is a process that takes place before it reaches that phase, the script. Therefore, we are looking for truly compelling work that will tell the stories of our traditions, culture, and beliefs and make this come alive through these written pieces”.
The MSCD is calling on those who have a passion for theatre and believe that they can write a masterpiece, to enter the competition, which has two categories; Folk Theatre (One Act), and Folk Theatre (Multiple Acts) plays.
Interested persons are invited to submit their scripts between May 24 to June 1 via email to best.village@gov.tt.
For more details on competition rules and guidelines, visit www.mscd.gov.tt and check the Ministry's Facebook and Instagram pages for more information.