Spotify coming to T&T

Spotify has announced it will expand significantly to more than 80 new markets across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, Latin America and Europe over the next few days, a rollout that would expand its availability to more than a billion people around the world.
The company will also make Spotify available in 36 new languages, including Romanian, Hindi and Swahili, so it supports more than 60 languages total.
It is Spotify’s broadest expansion to date, bringing the service to a total of more than 180 markets. Spotify at the moment is available across about half of the world, “but there are still millions of creators and billions of listeners who don’t yet have access to Spotify,” CEO Daniel Ek said.
The new Spotify countries will have the ability to sign up for free and paid Premium plans; in select markets, Spotify will offer Individual, Family, Duo and Student Plan options too. It will be available on mobile and with its desktop web player, with some exceptions. The company will work with partners to introduce Spotify on more platforms, including TVs, speakers, wearables and cars in the coming months.
Listeners will be able to select and search from Spotify’s worldwide catalogue—one that may be limited by licensing rights, but Spotify said it “will continuously work with local rights holders and partners to expand its catalogue to include more local offerings.”
In the majority of these markets, Spotify will launch with its full podcast catalogue, with some exceptions. For the others, the company said it would will work with local partners to introduce more podcasts.
The news came out of Spotify’s Stream On, a two-hour virtual event held on Monday.
The company revealed it will launch HiFi, a new subscription tier for high-quality audio, in select markets later this year.
On Monday, Spotify said its expansion into new local markets would work to make the service available as quickly as possible in as many places as possible, so some markets will launch with a core library of content and features that will evolve over time.
