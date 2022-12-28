Springs gush water

A sign of hope for our water security in the future, a statement that nature works in tandem with her healing forces to reclaim what is hers in a compromised world, in a mountain where the water table plays a significant role in nurturing life in the valley below, waters tumble to eventually surface via several mouths as the epic Springs of Guanapo.
Searching the densely vegetated balisier, cashibu and wild tania area for the springs we knew so well was proving to be a challenge today because of the siltation deposited from recent episodes of landslides in the vicinity of the bed. There was a lot more water to traverse and the run off from the slides had merged with the clear upwelling waters to form a slightly discoloured but deeper waterway before eventually converging with the brown waters of the main river some way off.
We watched as several heads welled and bubbled out of the earth in purest form before becoming tainted with the landslide run-off. The ground gravel that emanated from the interior of the nearby mountain formed a crust around the lip of each spring and the immediate area.
The water had transported this gravel via passages beneath the main river then released the grains along the western bank through the mouth of the springs. Hence when the main river flows brown in flood, the springs remain clear.
Nearby gardens of watercress have thrived in this natural environment for decades as farmers harness the mineral water for their plants. Harvests of this aquatic vegetable here are said to be unrivalled.
A decade ago, there was major concern among ecotourism and conservation fraternities when the springs had dried up because of quarrying of the white rock area along the western face of Chaguaramal. It is within this part of the mountain that waters tumble freely en masse and there was capping and diversion of disturbed interior waterways into man-made channels down to the main river. Chaguaramal is our third-highest mountain and forms part of the Aripo chain, rearing prominently along a southern flank between the valleys of Guanapo and Aripo. Because of its strategic location in this major watershed area, the heights of Guanapo valley is known for its numerous tall waterfalls and picturesque gorges.
Rivers are locally called ‘rivers of waterfalls’ because of the numerous high spills over bands of stone typical of each. Lalaja, Gran Caura, Sombasson and Tumbasson number among these. Artefacts left behind by our First Peoples have been unearthed in this well-watered valley, supporting accounts of their presence here.
Before there was quarrying of the exposed band of white rock that typifies this mountain on its western side, our outfit would climb this face using animal passages for access to the summit. We encountered several chutes that penetrated deep inside the mountain where, upon following their dark steep descent, we found heavy thundering water plunging its way down.
Wild anthuriums sprouted from crevices in the dank walls and represented a sanctuary for tiny creatures that knew only this sub-twilight world as their home. Subterranean waters tumbled unceasing in this mountain.
Continuing further up the mountain, we met flats pocketed with giant sink holes, or what we call collection basins, that accumulate and strain rainwater into the interior. This was the source of the life of the watershed from which our springs over the river flowed clear and clean. This precious world came under threat with quarrying.
Today, with year-round rainfall replenishing our natural storage areas like Chaguaramal, what is left of the mountain has responded to nature’s healing touch with a rejuvenation of the remaining passages and springs and now they continue to represent one of the mysterious eco-attractions of the Guanapo valley because of their clear appearance when the nearby main river is brown in flood.