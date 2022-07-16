SQUID GAMES

There is no good or bad in music, just melodies and lyrics and truth.
That profound summation from Trinibad star Squid gave plenty food for thought during a week-long series of exchanges with the Kitcharee.
Born Kelvin Clarke, Squid is one of the main protagonists of the often openly criticised dancehall-soca hybrid that has been branded “zess music”.
The minimalist sound has been successfully exported from these shores to neighbouring territories, North America and the United Kingdom with Trinibad acts racking up millions of social media views and enjoying lucrative oversees bookings.
Despite the sub-genres at times violent and misogynistic lyrical content, the “Ah Killa” singer insists its popularity is a testament to the music’s honesty and relatability.
“Trinibad or zess music is just as any other genre of music. Just like hip-hop some sing about their experience, some just pattern what others sing and others sing ‘feel-good music’. There is no good and bad in music; people like music they can relate to, not because u don’t like what the artiste is singing means the genre of music is bad,” Squid postulated last week.
Pressed this week to delve deeper into the negative cloud that shrouds the genre, the Diego Martin-born entertainer shockingly revealed “I doh even like the term (Trinibad)”.
“The name Trinibad itself could never project something good. I doh even like the term, but I can’t change that by myself. It already out there. But what people should know is this is just entertainment, a way of bringing income, seeing he world, spreading a different form of the culture and creating a new genre eventually,” he mused.
The problem arises when artistes and listeners try to act out the lyrics they sing and hear in the real world, he said. His responsibility, in that case, is to help right the ship.
“I have a responsibility to guide people to what is right. What is right is making use of the talent you have and portraying the right image. Keeping in mind this is a job, something unique to you. It is a persona you put out and we should be looking to make a business out of this instead of trying to actually live a negative life,” Squid reasoned.
Rooted in soca
If Squid looks familiar to soca fans it is because of his work with the late soca icon Blaxx (Dexter Stewart). As a dancer he was a part of Blaxx International Soca Monarch presentation for several years. And he most famously was the face of the music video project for Blaxx’s Carnival 2013 monster hit “Leggo”.
“I will never forget when we were doing the video, he actually didn’t know we were shooting during his performance in b Square. Him and Roy Cape were both so pissed they were asking security to get us off stage, because we storm the stage and was dancing in the middle of the performance. He didn’t even realise there were cameras pointing at us,” Squid snickered.
Off stage an embarrassed Blaxx apologised profusely for having the star of his video manhandled, Squid said.
“When he came off the stage and he realise what was goin on he say ‘son, yuh brilliant, I am sorry, but I really didn’t know. I love that’. He say we gonna make millions together, we didn’t actually make the millions but we got millions of views,” Squid added.
Observing class acts like Blaxx at close quarters has made him the livewire stage act he is today, Squid said.
The evolution from dancer to artiste wasn’t difficult for me as I performed with most of the top soca artistes, so I was able to see the interactions of the crowd and noticed what needed to be improved. I knew I could have put on a show with all the experience I had and I just went for it,” he said.
While he tries to emulate Blaxx’s work ethic and comment to the craft he concedes the late soca star was a true one-of-a-kind.
When I heard about his death that was a very, very sad moment for me. We lost an icon, a cultural gem in the world, somebody that pioneer our music and made it reach all ends of the world. Someone we could never replace. More will come, more will go, but there could only be one Blaxx,” Squid concluded.