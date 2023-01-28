On Sunday February 12, the 33rd edition of the St James Children Carnival Parade will be staged under the banner of the St James Community Improvement Committee (CIC) and existing members of the St James Working Council with assistance from the National Carnival Commission (NCC) Regional Carnival Committee.

The event, the brainchild of the late Ken Valley and subsequently run by the late Ms Yvonne Mungal of the St James Working Council, has been a Carnival staple for many years.

After a near cancellation in 2020, much to the disappointment of many, the NCC and a couple of interested persons stepped in to ensure “the children of the nation have an extra day to jump, exhibit, palance and ramajay”.

In a couple of weeks, junior masqueraders will once again take to the streets in all their splendour and glory, rivaling their adult counterparts, from Courts at the corner of Long Circular Road to George Cabral Street, St James. The parade starts at 1 p.m. and continues until 6 p.m.

Judging point is at the St James Park & Amphitheatre, Western Main Road, St James.

Categories include Best Use of Local Materials, Creativity and Local Themes as well as the traditional Bands of the Year, and Junior King and Queen of Carnival.

This year will see the addition of the Yvonne Mungal Challenge Trophy for the presentation adjudged “Band of the Year” donated by The St James Community Improvement Committee.

Registration commences on Monday January 30 and continues to Thursday February 09 at 6 Quamina Street, (between Brunton Road & Mooneram Street) between the hours of noon and 6 p.m. For further information contact 396 5962, 749 7102 or 777 2119.

