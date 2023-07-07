St Mary’s College opens indoor cricket facility

Azim Bassarath

IT’S OPEN: Azim Bassarath, left, Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president and Cricket West Indies (CWI) vice-president, and Shelly Slater, curriculum officer, Physical Education, Ministry of Education, cut the ribbon to open the Bernard Julien Lane. The other two lanes are the Charlie Davis and Clifford Roach Lanes.

The Holy Ghost Fathers of St Mary’s College, in collaboration with its stakeholders, recently opened the newly constructed indoor cricket facility named the Saints Cricket Institute, located at the college’s grounds on Serpentine Road, St Clair. This facility is a one of its kind in Trinidad and Tobago.

After producing several first-class, national and Test players over many years, the vision of the institute is to offer a first-class facility for all young cricketers at CIC and to extend its services to other schools, the wider community, the national and international levels.

IN THEIR HONOUR: Rudy Balwant, left, and Aaron Kurbanali point to a plaque in their honour from the Holy Ghost Fathers, for their efforts in making the Institute a reality.

The goal is to unearth talent in order to widen the pool of players eligible for national selection and then move on to the higher international level. It is designed to be an institute of learning for all cricketers at any level.

The facility offers three lanes along with bowling machines upon request. In a few months, there will be a game-changing addition to the facility when three new artificial turf wickets will be laid down, unlike any that is currently available in the country.

Each lane will offer varied levels of speed. There will be a surface for spin bowling. Another will be a surface for medium fast bowling. The third lane will be one for faster bowling. In this way, players can opt to work on certain aspects of their game in the appropriate lane. This technology is being brought in from Australia and is an exciting feature to look forward to.

Another initiative under way will be the inclusion of a cricket library, located in the upstairs lounge/viewing area.

The chief coordinators of this project were Aaron Kurbanali, a past pupil, an attorney-at-law and cricketer, now serving as head coach at CIC, and Rudranath (Rudy) Balwant, the manager/administrator of cricket at the college and recently retired teacher at the college. Together they spearheaded all aspects of the planning, funding and monitoring of the actual construction phase, along with the generous assistance of many well-wishers and colleagues.

The major sponsors that made this exciting modern facility a reality are The Sport and Culture Fund of the Office of the Prime Minister and Proman Trinidad and Tobago Ltd as platinum sponsors. There were also past pupils, cricketers and parents who joined in the venture through gold and bronze sponsorships: Miguel Toney and CVC Foundation in the UK, Cargo Consolidators Agency Ltd, the Harrilal family, RBC Royal Bank, PWC, Ross and Martin De Gannes, Tribe Carnival and Visual Eyes. There were also many who bought a brick on the Legacy Wall initiative.

It is the hope of the college that the use of the facilities at the Saints Cricket Institute will inspire others around Trinidad and Tobago to develop of more facilities in schools and communities, taking cricket to the highest level of training and practice.

