Stacey Luces - Author, Coach, Community Leader

Stacey Luces’ journey from Trini immigrant to author, coach and community leader began with a racist comment that came in her direction while standing in a buffet line at a New Jersey restaurant in the early 90s.
The then 17-year-old Luces was met with the unwelcome utterances of a ten-year-old American child who, in his questioning of her skin colour, immediately opened the door to her internal struggle with her identity.
“Why is your skin so muddy?” he asked her.
Luces’ family left their Princes Town home to pursue a better life for her brother, a child with Down Syndrome, since there were little to no local resources to treat with him at the time.
Her father, Shaffick Ali, then a full-time maxi driver, had envisioned a quality future for his only son, after witnessing the Special Olympics for the first time during a visit to the United States.
The family slept on borrowed mattresses on the floor of a distant relative’s home in Maryland, banding together to pay bills and struggling week after week.
They forged together in quiet unity and managed to create the better life they pursued when they left Trinidad.
As a woman of colour, in her new home Luces couldn’t escape the issue of race.
“Everywhere I looked, I was different. I stood out. I was “exotic”. I was not “Indian enough or American enough,” she told Her Magazine.
“I felt uninvited, unwelcome and unwanted. I also felt shocked, exposed, confused, and for the first time in my life, uncomfortable in my own skin—as if something was wrong with me.”
The St Stephen’s College graduate, who now boasts 25 years in entrepreneurial, executive leadership, strategic planning, and project management expertise, tells of her experience in the pages of We Rise in Power: Amplifying Women of Color and Our Voices for Change,- an anthology that collects the experiences of 12 women of colour.
Published on International Women’s’ Day this year, the book also features 11 diverse North American women, including engineer Angella Mignon-Smith, author Debra Christmas and lawyer Sherry S Maharaj, who also share their experiences, with the goal of giving historically excluded voices a stage for representation.
In the opening chapter “Brown Girl in the Arena,” Luces writes of her existence in a corporate world that limits the value and dreams of women of colour.
“Over the years, signals of my ‘differentness’ would be sent in other ways, most significantly in the corporate world.
“The signals I received there that I was not welcome at the boardroom table, with my ‘different’ viewpoints that would be ignored, or worse, casually re-purposed by another, sent the message, “Who do you think you are, with your opinions and intellect and the audacity to challenge the norm?” she writes.
Luces said she made the decision to become involved with the project after a life-altering, near death experience that landed her in a hospital bed after years of burnout.
A former company executive, founder of two businesses and happily married mother of two children, 45-year-old Luces says she felt herself becoming a part of the “sandwich generation” of older adults in their 40s-60s who were stretched thin and running on empty.
The experience of burnout prompted her to make drastic lifestyle changes and encourage other women to do the same.
Luces, who now lives in Boca Raton, Florida, says who she is as a person was significantly shaped by her life in Trinidad and Tobago. Surrounded by family, sheltered by the idea of belongingness, she said, fostered friends of “every creed and race”.
And this, she adds, has ultimately led to her success.
“When I think about my early life in Trinidad, the words family, community, belonging, discipline, two doubles with slight, cousins, soca and Mayaro beach come to mind. Mostly family lived near us, I remember always having a place to “knock about” to – someone always fed you, loved you, scolded you, made sure you were kept in line.”
“The intriguing thing is this – my upbringing and how we lead our lives in Trinidad and Tobago, as one family, is a core part of what made me so successful. I was always inclusive, showed empathy and felt empowered to do my best,” she said.
Wanting to share success with women like herself, Luces said she hoped to challenge readers to think about the experiences they were grateful for and to take leaps of faith, believing that good could come from it.
She said many women in similar situations were running without intention, not pausing to consider what they were fulfilling.
To local women who may feel stuck, overwhelmed or uncertain, she said, “I think that every woman, no matter where she lives, what she looks like or what she has been through, wants to belong, to be loved, to be happy, to live a rewarding life. To have known she made a difference.
“Many things can stop us…we can be hindered by the opinions of others, especially family, and for the need for conformity, or sometimes finances or resources hinder.”
Books have power. Words have power. The power to transport you to places, perspectives and push you to grow, think and change if necessary…. If you feel like you are stuck, overwhelmed, unsure of what is next for your life, or want to learn about the shared experiences of women of colour and their strategies for change, this is the book for you!”