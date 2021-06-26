Stare long and hard

Everyone is looking at her; actually they are staring. She walks quickly with her cart through the supermarket lanes wondering how much of her face they could see through her mask. Children and adults… Even the old woman in the line to cash… Indeed, Akenna Kublal is accustomed to the attention. After being diagnosed with vitiligo in 2017, the light spots on her skin are the only features most people see in her.
“Michael Jackson said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that it hurt him when people asked about his skin, because they focused so much on that rather than wanting to know about who he is. That interview touched me so much because it reminded me of the way I feel every time I leave the house,” Kublal tells me as we chat via mobile phone. The 33-year-old is giving a full account of her supermarket experience but most of all she is telling her unique backstory...before and after vitiligo.
“As women and mothers we go through life and mask so many things that we go through; we just shove it under a rug. That’s what I had been doing for years, and I always say that God allowed me to get vitiligo so that I could see what I was doing to myself on the inside. You see I was sent on a journey of self-discovery,” she avows.
Vitiligo is a rare autoimmune skin condition which is caused by a lack of melanin, the pigment in skin. It is not caused by an infection and thus it is not contagious. Pale white patches develop on the skin as a result of the disease. Although there is no known cure for the condition and no determined reason as to what causes it, researchers have linked it to stress and trauma.
Stress… Kublal has had her fair doses of it and perhaps it did play a role in her prognosis, “From being a victim of domestic abuse as a child to getting pregnant at the age of 19, and being made to feel like my life was over… I felt pressured to prove a point to other persons that I would make it. Very early on in my relationship life, I also faced many trials from abuse to infidelity all while maintaining a straight face. So I know what stress is.”
When the first spot appeared on her hand in late 2016, the former flight attendant visited a dermatologist who confirmed the long-term condition. With rapid progression of the disease, she faced public scrutiny.
“I remember one time my daughter who was five years old at the time, innocently asked me, ‘Mummy can Daddy pick me up from school? Every time you do, the children ask me about your skin.’ I struggled for a long while accepting what would be the new ‘me’. From modelling Carnival costumes as a young woman in my 20s, to landing my dream job as a flight attendant, my external image played a huge role in who I was. In fact I tied a big part of my identity into it,” the mother of two remembers.
Still smiling
From the year 2016 to now, vitiligo has taken over 75 per cent of Kublal’s body and it is still progressing. But amidst her state and their stares the motivational speaker and mentor still smiles.
And now it’s my time to talk and my time to question, “How do you smile amidst your adversities? How do you manage to be so assertive and confident in light of low societal acceptance of your condition? How did you achieve your goals despite your challenges?”
I have many questions… Kublal is a dedicated wife and mother, aspiring author of her first book, Labour and Love, event coordinator and brainchild of women’s event, Labour of Love, host of several personal development events and seminars focused on building one’s internal image, activist to bring awareness of vitiligo and—believe it or not—owner of an image consultancy called Akenna Kublal Events and Image Consultancy Agency.
“My life experiences in conjunction with my depigmentation has allowed me to place the focus on things that matter more, my internal growth and reassessing the ‘what truly matters’ to me as a woman, mother and human being. Being diagnosed with vitiligo was one of the hardest things I had to deal with in my life, but I know God allowed it to happen not just to me but for me. Because the less focus I placed on the outside is the more He was able to work on me on the inside. Now I am able to share with women across the country, on confidence and self-esteem,” she responds.
“We live in a world where people are so ‘filtered’ and everyone is afraid to show their true selves for fear that they’ll be judged or thrown aside. I try not to conceal my vitiligo, it’s a teachable way to show my daughters that this is who I am and I’m proud of it. I’ll admit, showing your true self and being vulnerable is a scary thing. But it’s also a freeing thing and saves me a whole lot of money on make-up,” she laughs.
Kubal has recently signed a contract with West Bow Press, a US self-publishing company for the soon to be released Labour and Love. To conclude our conversation she makes a bold statement…
“When you look at me, see instead an Akenna who has made it through a lot; don’t see just the spots on my skin. But most of all, understand that without God, I wouldn’t have made it. I wouldn’t be here, able to inspire others today. So please… Stare long and hard and get these messages…”
June 25 was World Vitiligo Day and June is World Vitiligo Awareness Month. If you would like to learn more about vitiligo log onto Facebook page “Vitiligo Support Trinidad and Tobago” or contact Akenna Kublal at 778-0268.