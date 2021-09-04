Starting from ‘Scratch’

A musical influencer and innovator that stretched across genres and time.
That’s how veteran producer Carl “Beaver” Henderson remembers iconic Jamaican reggae pioneer Lee “Scratch” Perry.
“He is one the people in music who influenced the entire industry with his sound. You have people like Quincy Jones and Michael Jackson that influenced generations through sound. Scratch influenced the world through reggae,” Henderson told the Kitcharee during a WhatsApp call on Friday.
Perry, 85, died last Sunday morning at the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Honover, Jamaica. He had recently returned from his mansion in the Swiss Alps to his Point Village, Negril home.
Born Rainford Hugh Perry in Kendal, Jamaica in 1936 his innovative studio techniques and production style shaped the sound of reggae music in the 60s and 70s. He is best known, however, as the man who taught reggae legend Bob Marley how to sing.
Marley went on to pay tribute to Perry and his immense talents on the tracks “Duppy Conqueror” and “Small Axe” off his 1973 albums Burnin’ and African Herbsman, respectively.
Perry, also known as The Upsetter, created the dub music movement in the 1970s with his early adoption of remixing and adding studio effects to create new instrumental or vocal versions of existing reggae tracks.
Henderson said Perry’s successful guiding or reggae music’s preeminent voice is a testament to his vision and immortal legacy.
“You have to remember that whole reggae music movement was scattered between Jamaica and England. We were bombarded with great stuff, but then you realised it was two different sounds. Scratch started and led that whole dub movement,” Henderson said.
Lion Twin: He is a legend
Asfa Charles, one half of the reggae DJ Lion Twin brothers, said while Perry was “a bit of an eccentric figure” his “contribution to reggae music is legendary”.
“Plenty people will call him the originator. He was the person that revolutionised the sound of music. A lot of people may not know but he was also responsible for a lot of EDM music, for helping to shape that type of sound,” Charles said.
Charles said he and his brother Yacob have pulled many lessons from Perry’s approach, chief of which is his intricate attention to detail behind he mixing board.
“When it comes to reggae music production Scratch is the general. His attention to detail is amazing, especially when it comes to perfection in sound. I would say he is definitely in the top three if not actually the number one reggae music producer of all time,” Charles said.
Henderson said that Perry was able to achieve all of the above without any formal music production schooling shows the value of musical freedom. Perry relied on his musical instincts and open, unbridled experimentation, Henderson said.
That approach saw him work with a number of reggae acts including Bob Marley and the Wailers, Junior Murvin, The Congos, Max Romeo and the Beastie Boys among others. He released dozens of albums during a six-decade career, the highlight of which came in 2003 when his Jamaican ET project won the Grammy award for Best Reggae Album.
“He didn’t go to school to study music. It’s just somebody that came out of being creative and experimenting with sound. He didn’t sit down and plan ‘this is what I’m going to do’, he was just being creative.
“That’s why I tell you it’s more important that a piece of work is authentic. Scratch never went engineering school yet he does mixing and recording, yet he is a major influencer. His reach extended beyond reggae,” Henderson said.
Perry’s passing has reportedly taken many music fans in Jamaica by surprise as he was active on social media up to the day before his death. The music icon took to his Instagram page to wish his fans well and inform them of his plans to develop a property in Hanover that was “independent from Babylon” and where “children are very welcome for homeschooling”.
“Nuff love, unleash strength by the holy I and the holy sky. Nuff love unleash that pain in rain in I, the ran in sky. Nuff love unleash by the holy flood, the holy blood, the holy moon and the holy stars, the holy clouds, the holy rain and the holy grail, in Selassie name, amen,” Perry said.