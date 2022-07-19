Stay safe this vacation

DEATH by drowning can happen in an instant; according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), it is among the ten leading causes of death for people ages one to 24. That’s why water safety is of paramount importance. In the lead-up to World Drowning Prevention Day on July 25, the focus is on this year’s theme, “Do one thing to prevent drowning”.
Last week, we looked at ways to prevent drowning at home and in pools. To round off the two-part series, public education officer at the Trinidad and Tobago Life Saving Society (TTLSS) Wayne Drysdale shared life-saving tips that will ensure that everyone stays safe at rivers and beaches.
Be aware of rivers
Rivers are a popular destination for many, however, they have also been the site of several drownings.
A tranquil river can be deceptive; one needs to be aware that the depth of the water can change suddenly, warned Drysdale. Fast-moving water digs deeper holes. One step alone can take a bather from shallow into deep water, and they can be easily swept away by the force of the water.
Drysdale also cautioned against jumping or diving into rivers before making sure that it is safe to do so.
“A lot of us like to jump or dive into rivers, but that is dangerous. One must always check to make sure that there are no rocks or objects below the surface of the water that can pose a threat,” said Drysdale, who knows of incidents where people died after hitting an object underwater.
“Some people who were by the river the day before might come back the next day, believing they could jump or dive in the same spot before checking. But objects move all the time, so never jump or dive without making sure it’s safe.”
Bathing under waterfalls—although tempting, comes with dangers like falling logs or other debris. Because of the rotation of the water, waterfalls can push and pull one under it; weak swimmers and non-swimmers may struggle because of the force of the water, said Drysdale.
One of the most dangerous places to bathe is at a river mouth, and yet it remains a hot spot where people like to bathe and fish. The river mouth is where the river meets the sea; on the rising tide, the water pushes up, and on the falling tide, it’s like a powerful flow of water—any scenario can pose a serious threat to persons in its path.
“It’s extremely dangerous; these are areas you should never bathe at any point in time,” cautioned Drysdale.
When in doubt, stay out
In a career spanning 34 years, Drysdale has saved hundreds of lives. Fortunately, for each person who was pulled to safety, Drysdale was on patrol when they experienced difficulties, however, not all beaches have lifeguards.
If you happen to go to a beach that you are not familiar with, Drysdale suggests asking residents about the prevailing water conditions. The residents may not know anything about life-saving techniques, but they will be able to point out dangerous spots where bathers either drowned or came close to drowning.
Before going into the water, always observe water conditions and the formation of the beach, which are the biggest indicators of whether a beach is safe to bathe at or not.
For example, if the formation of the beach is very steep as the waves wash up on it, the “wash-back” will be very strong. Those type of beaches are considered very dangerous. When in doubt, stay out, Drysdale warned.
“If the water looks unsafe to you, don’t bathe there. There are good days at the beach, but there are also bad days. Even after coming off a rough seas alert, strong currents may linger,” he said.
Rip currents are the number one cause of loss of life at our beaches and around the world. They are also common at beaches with waves, so how can you stay safe?
On arrival at a beach, look for brownish discolouration of the water, choppy/smooth water, or a collection of debris in one concentrated area that can signal the presence of a rip current. Pay attention to waves that move in a criss-cross pattern, which can indicate a rip current or rocks in the area.
If you end up in a rip current, swim parallel to the beach, avoid the temptation to swim towards the shore, said Drysdale. Should you observe someone caught in a rip current, call for the assistance of a lifeguard or throw something in the path of the rip that the person can hold on to.
Water safety tips
The retired lifeguard and public education officer at TTLSS provides these additional water safety tips:
• If you are a weak or non-swimmer, never go beyond waist-high water if it’s calm; if the water is rough, do not go beyond knee-high water.
• Never go swimming alone—if something happens, there is no one to alert or get help. Avoid swimming at night.
• Do not drink and swim—alcohol impairs balance, co-ordination and judgment.
• Wait an hour after eating before entering the water.
• Weak swimmers should never use flotation devices, which provide a false sense of security.
• Always stay within an arm’s reach of children.
“If you are in the water with your children, you would be in a better position to observe whether there are any strong currents and you can look out for any dangerous marine life,” said Drysdale, who recalled an incident where two children were unknowingly bathing next to a large sting ray while their parents were lounging a distance away under a coconut tree.
• Listen to the lifeguard’s whistle, which is his way of attracting attention, stressed Drysdale.
• Do not bathe directly in front of red flags, which signal the presence of dangers like rip currents, rocks in the water or other objects that can cause injury.
• Pay attention to the tide; there are four changes of tide in a day almost every six hours. People may be able to access a small inlet or bay at low tide, but can find themselves cut off and in danger of being washed away when the tide rises.
• Drysdale again emphasis the importance of learning to swim. Perhaps the most effective thing each and every one of us can do to prevent drowning is to learn how to swim and swim well.