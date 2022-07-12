Stay safe this vacation

Over 255 persons accepted the invitation of the Eastern Regional Health Authority to know their status by taking the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) test during an awareness campaign held in observance of Regional HIV Testing Day.

During the period 1-30 June, 2022, the Authority collaborated with key stakeholders such as the HIV and AIDS Coordinating Unit (HACU); the Ministry of Sport & Community Development; Office of the Member of Parliament for Toco/Sangre Grande; CEPEP and Community groups, to host activities that provide easy access to testing for vulnerable groups.