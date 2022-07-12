Stay safe this vacation

SCHOOL’S out, and that means more families would be heading to rivers and beaches with their young ones in tow. Far more important than having a good time around any body of water is making sure everyone returns home safely, says veteran lifeguard (retired) and public education officer at the Trinidad and Tobago Life Saving Society (TTLSS) Wayne Drysdale.
Over the next two weeks the Express will focus on key water safety tips that can save lives at home and at the nation’s rivers and beaches.
“Water safety is very important for all individuals, we live on an island and children are all attracted to water. So once children in particular are around or in water, they should know certain things on how to be safe and it’s a parent’s duty to ensure that children are educated on water safety because there are too many accidents that happen easily and children tend to lose their lives.
“We even see a lack of water safety knowledge among adults, some of whom end up in difficulty and lose their lives,”said Drysdale.
Water safety is not only Drysdale’s job, it’s his lifestyle. He was part of the national lifeguard service for 34 years; during his career he saved hundreds of people from drowning. Today he runs private sessions, mentors and trains sea scouts, and dispenses knowledge on life saving at the TTLSS.
While large bodies of water represent clear and present dangers, many tend to underestimate the risks that lurk in the home, especially as they concern young children.
Over the past few months, there have been several reports of children drowning. People need to be aware of the areas that could pose a risk at home—where children would be spending most of their time during the July-August holidays.
Drysdale is reminding people to make sure containers or buckets that are used to store water are properly covered.
“We might take it for granted that we can leave a bucket that is used to mop the floors unattended, with little ones around. Children have lost their lives in small quantities of water,” he warned.
Drysdale is also asking homeowners to cover fish tanks to prevent children from falling into them. Even washing machines can pose a threat.
Drysdale referred to a recent incident where a young child fell into a washing machine and drowned. He urges people to keep the washing machine closed, once it’s filled with water. Another danger lurking in the home that many may be unaware of are bath plugs, he said.
“Children take these bathroom plugs, plug the bathrooms and make a pool, and parents may not know. This is why it is important to educate children on water safety,” he said.
Keep toilet seats covered and toilet doors closed, especially when there are toddlers in the home, added Drysdale. Those who live in the vicinity of drains or canals should consider barring off the area to avoid children venturing into the drain.
In areas that are prone to flooding, train your children to remain where they are, stressed Drysdale.
“When the streets are flooded, you don’t know where the drains are. And with so many missing manhole covers, the force of the water can cause a child to disappear underwater,” he said.
Pools are often the site of many tragedies. Any time a child is in or around water, parents or adults must always be within arm’s reach.
Teach children not to go around the pool without adult supervision, he stressed. Drysdale advises that once an inflated pool is no longer in use, it should be emptied and deflated, and ladders for above-ground pools must be removed when the pool is not in use.
There should also be a fence around underground pools to avoid easy access to the pool. Never leave toys in a pool because they can serve as a lure for young children, and beware of arm bands.
“Armbands slip off arms and they can also lose air on one side or both sides, and eventually the child can end up under the water,” he said.
When around bigger public pools, read the rules and follow them. Running around pools or engaging in horseplay in the water can lead to injuries.
Drysdale also advises parents who host pool parties to hire a lifeguard to ensure the safety of all guests, instead of entrusting the care of children to one parent whose number one priority would be the safety of their own child.
Be aware of clean, clear water at pools and rivers, which can be deceptive—it may be much deeper than one might think.
Perhaps one of the best ways to avoid major incidents around water is to ensure your child learns to swim, and swim well, said Drysdale, who added parents should also follow suit and learn to swim.
“The earlier children learn to swim, the more they appreciate and understand safe practices around water. That’s very important for all concerned,” said Drysdale.
—In Part 2, we will focus on staying safe
at beaches and rivers.