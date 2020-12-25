Steak, eggs, buljol and bacon

Do a little jiggle and make room!
That’s the light-hearted advice from Texas de Brazil general manager Kathryn Nath to visitors looking to take full advantage of their extravagant Sunday brunch spread.
Texas’ 50-plus salad buffet and dozens of hot skewered meats has made their brunch legendary. And with restaurants recently allowed up to 50 per cent capacity in-house dinning, business has once again been booming at the popular MovieTowne, Invader’s Bay restaurant.
“Our reputation speaks for itself. Even when we (were limited) to just curbside pick ups we would still get daily calls about when we will be opening back up. Sunday brunch is a welcoming feast to be honest. I always tell guests indulge yourself,” a bubbly Nath said when she invited the Express to take a chair at the restaurant, on Sunday, for their last brunch of 2020.
Nath said the main reason Texas de Brazil was able to navigate the lockdown and return to full functionality is through the consistent efforts of their dedicated staff. At a time when many restaurants have struggled to stay afloat and even reopen at all Texas has thrived.
The restaurant has survived on its sheer reputation, Nath added. Everyone from manager to bottle washer has had a significant part to play in the goodwill they have earned with existing clients and continue to foster with newbies, Nath said.
“Thank God for our staff because if we didn’t build this reputation, I don’t believe we would still be here. It’s based on the experience that we offer, the ambience, the customer service. I believe all this is what brough everyone back here,” Nath said.
Following every protocol
With many countries returning to lockdown protocols following spikes in Covid-19 cases many nationals remain understandably sceptical about visiting restaurants.
Keish Manoo, multi-operations manager at Texas de Brazil, however says they have painstakingly put protocols in place that meet and exceed the best-practice guidelines as advised by the health sector.
“All staff are provided with their masks and gloves which they must wear at all times. They wash their hands as much as possible and we have limited the number of staff we have in the restaurant at any time. And they are subjected to sanitation and temp checks upon entry and during shift,” Manoo said.
Manoo said their “all hands on deck” approach not only keeps them ahead of the curve but motivates staff to give of their best each day.
“It’s very hands on. We as management don’t just give directive. We are like come let’s do it together and the staff respects us for that. It’s a family run business. If kitchen staff not able to come in we can jump in and get the job done,” Manoo said.
Nath, who has worked in restaurants in Canada, USA and the United Kingdom, said its best to view the current challenges as opportunities to innovate.
“It’s just about being able to think on your feet and find a solution. Every problem that comes up is an opportunity to create a different environment. It has been challenging with the social distancing, but we have found a way to make it work. I find once you communicate with guests, they work with you,” Nath said.
Carnival feats and treats in 2021
Nath, who is also in charge of events and special services at the Texas de Brazil, said their showpiece brunch will return in January, along with a few new themed events. With Carnival cancelled in 2021 Nath said they are expecting people to want different creative outlets to socialise while following the pandemic guidelines.
“We do themed brunches: Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Father’s day, Thanksgiving, Halloween and, of course, Christmas. But with no Carnival we still be doing some new exciting themes,” Nath said.
“Normally we did a Carnival cooldown which is similar to a restaurant week kind of thing. We will have specials coming up. So we do have some exciting things coming up.”
The one complaint Nath said they have received several times daily is over their dry bar. Government’s islandwide ban on the consumption of alcohol on premises at all restaurants and bars has hurt their bottom line and frustrated their knowledgeable steak-loving customers eager to pair cuts with their favourite liquors.
Nath joked that there are teas to aid in digestion. The restaurant has also created a series of non-alcoholic cocktails to appease guests. And is offering alcohol to go. They have also created a bottled Sangria at a reasonable price.
“They say we have one complaint: we doh have alcohol. Its just not the same. A guest said the digestion is not working. I say I have a plan for that. He say what? I say green tea… He say I say you bringing rum,” Nath joked.
“I’m sorry we’re not able to do the pairing of wines with the cuts of meats. But when you are leaving the restaurants you can take it to go,” she concluded through a masked smile.