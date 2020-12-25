Steak, eggs, buljol and bacon

Do a little jiggle and make room!

That’s the light-hearted advice from Texas de Brazil general manager Kathryn Nath to visitors looking to take full advantage of their extravagant Sunday brunch spread.

Texas’ 50-plus salad buffet and dozens of hot skewered meats has made their brunch legendary. And with restaurants recently allowed up to 50 per cent capacity in-house dinning, business has once again been booming at the popular MovieTowne, Invader’s Bay restaurant.