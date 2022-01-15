Steel invades the Internet

PAN lives!
Even though panyards across the country have been lying dormant since the start of the pandemic, pannists from Port of Spain and Arima, Chaguanas all the way to South Trinidad are now back in action thanks to the 2022 inaugural “Jam Yuh Set In-De-Rama” competition. The “Jam Yuh Set” steelband competition is the only online pan event for Trinidad Carnival 2022. It is an initiative of the Pan Moving Forward organisation and is the brainchild of its president Aquil Arrindell who came up with the idea late last year. He approached Jonathan Achaiba and Lesedi Felix with the idea, a committee was formed, and the groundwork was laid.
This mini steelband competition comprises three stages; preliminary and semi-final rounds and the finals. All participating bands must perform on single pans, regardless of their category. Bands must comprise no less than six and no more than ten players. The bands must record their performances and upload the videos onto social media. Unlike traditional competitions where bands were judged on motif, development and dynamics; during the prelims and semi-final rounds of the Jam Yuh Set competition, bands will be judged on the number of likes, shares and comments they receive on Facebook and social media platforms.
Eight bands are now into the semi-final rounds which will take place between today and February 20. Each band’s performance will be live streamed on WACK 90.1 FM and on Jam Yuh Set’s Facebook page. A GoFundMe account will be set up so that pan lovers and fans can pledge money to their favourite band. The top three steelbands will perform at the finals which will be held on February 27. The winners of the competition which is sponsored by Mohammed’s Bookstore and Seon’s Bar will be awarded $15,000.
Over the decades, the public has gotten used to experiencing pan at the panyards and at Panorama. But that may be about to change. The main thrust of the Jam Yuh Set competition is to take pan from traditional to digital.
“Now that we have moved into more of a digital age, we’re encouraging bands through this competition to get more tech savvy,” said Achaiba, Jam Yuh Set’s event manager. “We are meeting with bands physically and helping them develop their social media presence. We had a webinar where we explained how they can develop and market a brand online and create a space on digital platforms in order to express themselves musically.”
Pride, all around
Jam Yuh Set has been an interactive experience for the players. The Pan Moving Forward committee did back stories on each band and filmed the players while they were practising their sets. Being part of the competition means a lot to the players.
“The players are extremely excited about the competition, they have been down for a while and this is the only Carnival competition for the entire season, there is no calypso, pan or mas,” said Achaiba. “So these players are excited because they are being highlighted and they feel a sense of pride representing not only their band but the area they come from. We have bands from Arima, Sangre Grande, Port of Spain, Chaguanas and down South.”
Jam Yuh Set will not be restricted to the Carnival season. Achaiba says the intention is to host a much larger competition later this year that will be open to all conventional bands. It will be available on all digital platforms and there may even be a live show depending on the health protocols.
Pan Moving Forward, the creators of the mini steelband competition is an organisation of individuals within the pan fraternity that have come together to advocate and execute solutions to issues that are faced within the fraternity. The group has hosted many initiatives to assist bands. Last year they ran a food and hamper drive and covered bands throughout the country. The group installed solar lighting at some panyards that were in darkness for years. They also rendered assistance to a pan tuner whose house was without electricity. Among their major projects was the refurbishment of the Spree Simon Regional Life Centre.
“Our group is all about helping out all the pan sides, “ said Achaiba.
Their focus, for the moment, has turned towards the Jam Yuh Set competition. So far, the organisers and players are enjoying the journey.
“Pan has an impact not just on individuals but on the community,” said Achaiba. “Some of these pan sides play a major role in society. From a professional point of view, performing is the main source of income for many players so being able to make a little change for themselves is a big thing for them. And I imagine that panyards would have come to life with the excitement around the competition.”
To follow the action, go to the Jam Yuh Set - Pan Moving Forward Facebook page.