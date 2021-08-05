Steelband clash!

Chaotic. Toxic. Hostile.
That’s how former Pan Trinbago vice-president Carlan Harewood described the current work environment within the Beverly Ramsey-Moore-led pan body executive.
Harewood shocked the pan fraternity when he resigned with immediate effect from the pan board on Tuesday. The Pan Trinbago second in command reportedly had been demoted by Ramsey-Moore to the position of assistant secretary earlier this year.
“The ongoing chaos resulting from your high-handed, Trump style of leadership created a toxic and hostile work environment,” Harewood wrote to Moore in his resignation letter, which he made available to the Express, likening the pan head’s approach to that of former American president Donald Trump.
In direct response, Ramsey-Moore called Harewood’s resignation a “cop out” and an “attempt to malign my character”, adding “he should have resigned a long time ago”.
“As far as I am concerned, he should have resigned a long time ago. I am not surprised by this, I asked him to resign in the January of 2020 based on the findings of an internal report. He appealed to me and begged me to treat the matter like a mother to her son. I reminded him that we were elected on a mantra of transparency,” Ramsey-Moore told the Express via telephone yesterday.
Ramsey-Moore said Harewood’s actions are political, as she has been reliably informed that he will appear on another ticket during Pan Trinbago’s upcoming election in October.
Harewood was elected Pan Trinbago VP on Ramsey-Moore’s successful “Team Rebuild” ticket during the pan body’s October 2018 election. That win ensured the Black Rock, Tobago-born pan head became the first woman to hold the office.
Harewood, an accomplished arranger, accused Ramsey-Moore of being responsible for “the breakdown and fragmentation” of the pan executive and failing to deliver on its campaign promise of “virtues of trust, honesty, integrity and transparency”.
“As the leader of our team, we looked to you to espouse the virtues listed above and to do everything possible to keep our team unified, notwithstanding the catastrophe that brought down the previous administration.
“The executive team that came into office under your leadership is no more. The first casualty, Sandra Awai, left your administration shortly after taking office after experiencing humiliation, disrespect and isolation, all orchestrated by your leadership.
Ramsey-Moore:
A madman’s rant
Ramsey-Moore called those allegations “the rantings of a madman”, saying it is “passing strange he (Harewood) would make those accusations in the middle of a pandemic”.
“He is a hurt man. I am sorry for him. I know he is a young man and some of the things in that letter, he may not have even written himself, but I am not here to please Mr Harewood as a leader, but do my duty as elected by the members of the fraternity.
“They are quite aware of what I was handed, an organisation that didn’t have one cent. I had many sleepless nights. But I am a strong leader and I am focused. Hundreds of pan people have sent me greetings saying I stand with you,” Ramsey-Moore said.
Ramsey-Moore said all of her attention remains on Pan Trinbago’s Steelpan Month celebrations scheduled for August. A number of online seminars, open forums and live virtual concerts are planed for the five-week showcase.
“We are in a celebratory mood. Its is pan month, an extremely sacred month for us, and I’m not going to allow any member that cannot make the full journey of transformational leadership to distract us.
“We have a lot planned at Pan Trinbago to create an organisation that is not riddled by corruption, so it cannot be business as usual. Business-as-usual people can’t make the journey. Not everybody could make the journey towards transformational leadership,” Beverly-Moore concluded.