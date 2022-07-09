Step into the Musicverse at RVRB Experience

The Trinidad and Tobago Music Company Limited (MusicTT) is thrilled to announce its second annual music conference, RVRB Experience, which will take place from July 13-15. This year, the conference, themed “Into the Musicverse”, will be live streamed to all who register. RVRB Experience 2022 will focus on; building, navigating and expanding the Musicverse; setting the foundation and identifying the tools needed; manoeuvring through developing a career in music, and finally exporting, marketing, distributing and licensing.
This year, participants of the RVRB Experience are in for a treat with three days of exciting and informative content by some of the most reputable names and organisations in the business. Day one’s theme, Building the Musicverse, will begin with the opening ceremony. The keynote speaker of the day is Simon Baptiste, CEO of Question Mark Entertainment. There will also be panels and interviews throughout the course of the day featuring industry professionals such as Kasey Phillips, Marcus Braveboy and Jeff Wight, to name a few. The day will end with a music showcase featuring Jimmy October as the headliner.
Day two, Navigating the Musicverse, will begin with keynote speaker, Portia Sabin, CEO of Music Business Association (USA). The Music Business Association is a well-known, non-profit membership organisation that advances and promotes music commerce across all delivery models. It serves to nurture the global music community by connecting, empowering and educating the industry’s many players. Day two will also host various panels, including the highly anticipated Women in Music panel and Investing in Music delivered by C15 Studios. Freetown Collective, will be the headline act for the day’s music showcase.
The third and final day, Expanding the Musicverse, will begin with Jabari Winchester, CEO, Tropical Paradise Records, will be the keynote speaker. All keynotes will be executed as interviews by renowned journalist, Laura Dowrich-Phillips. The focus of the day will be Music Marketing with Music Ally (London), Music Synchronisation, Music Export Planning and Tik Tok Music Best Practices, which will be delivered by Gabriel Llano Gonzalez, senior music manager, Tik Tok (Sao Paulo, Brazil). Day Three will close with a music showcase headlined by Kalpee.
“RVRB Experience 2022 will deliver Education and Entertainment!
“The Musicverse is a vast space to explore and we would like to provide our audiences with the tips, tricks and tools to navigate through it. We also have some amazing performances at our Music Showcase. MusicTT is particularly excited to have with us this year the Music Business Association, Music Ally, TikTok LATAM and Audio Mack and would like to recognise our sponsor NGC and thank them For their commitment. We invite you to join us on our journey “Into the Musicverse” stated Melissa Jimenez, general manager of MusicTT.
For more information on RVRB Experience, or to sign up, visit www.rvrbexpereince.com or follow @musicoftt on Instagram and Facebook for updates.