Stand Up To Cancer Telethon co-stars

This combination photo shows Anthony Anderson, from left, Ken Jeong, Tran Ho and Sophia Vergara. The four will join as co-hosts for the seventh biennial Stand Up To Cancer Telethon which will be televised live on August 21. —Photo: AP

Stevie Wonder and Common will perform together for the seventh Stand Up To Cancer telethon, with Anthony Anderson, Sofia Vergara and husband-and-wife Ken Jeong and Tran Ho as hosts.

Brittany Howard also will perform on the hourlong special on August 21 (8 p.m. EDT), with Matthew McConaughey, Chandra Wilson, Kate del Castillo, Jennifer Garner, MJ Rodriquez, Tony Hale, Jaime Camil and Max Greenfield among the celebrities helping to raise money for cancer research.

Reese Witherspoon and her media entrepreneur husband, Jim Toth, are serving as executive producers.

The event, which is held every other year, will be carried simultaneously and commercial-free on 60-plus US and Canadian broadcast, cable and streaming outlets, including ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC. Families who have been affected by the disease, including that of an 11-year-old boy with leukemia, will share their stories.

As prelude to the TV special, the group is holding a week-long fundraising initiative starting Friday, with celebrities and social media stars “joining forces across social platforms” for the cause, Stand Up To Cancer said.

Since its founding in 2008, Stand Up To Cancer (SUTC)said it has raised more than $600 million for research that has contributed to federal approvals for nine new cancer therapies and 258 clinical trials. In 2017, the organisation began developing a health-equity initiative to help underserved communities by increasing the diversity of enrollment in cancer clinical trials and fund research that addresses cancer inequities.

Katie Couric, who is among the founders of SUTC, is set to appear on the special.

