Mustard, the Burmese python

yellow attraction: Mustard, the Burmese python, is 13 feet (3.96 metres) in length and still growing. He is one of the most well-known animal personalities at our local zoo.

Mustard!

In Trinidad and Tobago, when one hears of the word mustard, a type of condiment is not one’s first thought. Instead, for many, a large snake comes to mind. Yes, snake!

Mustard, the Burmese python, is one of the most well-known animal personalities at our local zoo. Currently, he is 13 feet (3.96 metres) in length and is still growing.

Burmese pythons are among the largest snakes on our planet. They are capable of reaching over 23 feet (seven metres) in length and weighing up to 200 pounds (90.7 kilogrammes). It is said a snake of this species can be as wide as a telephone pole.

But why the name Mustard? Mustard, the snake, is no ordinary Burmese python. This species normally sports a beautifully patterned skin of shades of browns, black and cream. However, Mustard is an albino snake, meaning, there is an absence of pigmentation throughout his body. This results in Mustard exhibiting a light colouration, with yellow to his scales, hence the name Mustard. Mustard also has pink eyes, a characteristic of albinism in snakes.

Burmese pythons are native to Southeast Asia. These large-bodied snakes inhabit jungles and grassy marshes. Their natural dark colouration helps these reptiles to camouflage in the wild. However, Mustard’s unique yellow colour surely stands out.

Mustard is a favourite among children and adults alike. His massive size is truly breath-taking to view. His scales all over his thick, muscular body are not glossy in appearance, but are smooth to the touch.

Over the years, I have been asked countless times by members of the public about this incre­dible animal. “Where can I find Mustard? Did Mustard grow bigger? How is Mustard, the snake?” children would ask excitedly. Many have grown up visiting this beautiful reptile as Mustard is now 17 years of age. He was a mere two feet (0.61 metres) in length when he first arrived, and like other Burmese pythons, grew quickly in size.

In the wild, young Burmese pythons can be found inhabiting trees. As they mature and increase in size and weight, slithering up trees becomes difficult. For this reason, they would then spend their time on the ground. What is also interesting about these snakes is that they do not avoid water and are skilful swimmers.

Snake ambassador

With constant handling and conditioning, coupled with his docile temperament, Mustard quickly became a snake ambassador for education. He, along with other animals, visited hundreds of primary schools throughout Trinidad to enlighten pupils about animals and their roles and function in nature. Mustard became a great educational tool for raising awareness about the value of snakes in the environment and helped remove misconceptions about snakes.

Although Mustard has an immense size, he is non-venomous by nature. Burmese pythons, like Mustard, are carnivores. They hunt and feed on mainly small mammals and birds. National Geographic says, “They have poor eyesight, and stalk prey using chemical receptors in their tongues and heat-sensors along the jaws. They kill by constriction, grasping a victim with their sharp teeth, coiling their bodies around the animal, and squeezing until it suffocates. They have stretchy ligaments in their jaws that allow them to swallow all their food whole.” At the zoo, Mustard particularly enjoys consuming rats and mice.

Unfortunately, Burmese pythons face an overall population decline in the wild. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has listed this species as “vulnerable”. Habitat depletion and degradation, and hunting for skin and as food are pushing these giants closer to becoming endangered.

The demand for Burmese pythons as exotic pets is not only having an effect on wild populations but have also impacted other types of wildlife. Burmese pythons have been frequently released into habitats where they do not naturally occur. According to the US Geological Survey’s website, “Non-native Burmese pythons have established a breeding population in South Florida and are one of the most concerning invasive species in Everglades National Park. Pythons compete with native wildlife for food, which includes mammals, birds and other reptiles. Severe mammal declines in Everglades National Park have been linked to Burmese pythons.

Mustard, the Burmese python is truly an animal icon. This animal, in a country where much greater respect needs to be given to snakes, has won the hearts of many. As Mustard continues to grow in his zoo home, let us continue to learn more about this stunning species.

Follow my work with animals:

Facebook: Sharleen Khan

Instagram: zoogirlsharleen

YouTube: Sharleen Khan

