Stop smoking...before it stops you!

Throw away all of your cigarettes, lighters, ashtrays, and matches. Wash your clothes and freshen up anything that smells of smoke.
If you’ve tried to quit smoking and you’ve used Google as your go-to guide, then you are sure to find tips like the one you’ve just read, which might set you on the path to quitting smoking.
But the truth is, staying away from tobacco (nicotine) is hard, and that’s because, according to Dr Vasant Basdeo, nicotine, which is the main addictive ingredient of tobacco, is one of the most addictive substances there is.
The Express spoke with Dr Basdeo recently. He said it is hard to quit smoking if you are acting alone. Basdeo is a nicotine cessation specialist attached to the Ministry of Health’s Cessation Clinic Services, which are free to the public through the Regional Health Authorities to help people using tobacco products and struggling with tobacco dependency. These clinics are designed to help users quit smoking and provide techniques that will aid them in staying tobacco-free.
May 31 is World Tobacco Day. It is an opportunity to raise awareness about the harmful and deadly effects of tobacco use. Dr Basdeo said research actually shows that most people who smoke want to quit and have tried but have not been properly prepared.
He said a local survey showed 21 per cent of the population, or approximately 275,000 people, are classified as smokers. Additionally, he noted that doctors were seeing an increase not only in cancers but in respiratory diseases such as COPD and sudden infant death syndrome.
Dr Basdeo, who is a Primary Care Physician II at the South West Regional Health Authority, also serves as a Tobacco Cessation Tutor for the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) and is also a member of the National Committee of the Tobacco Control Unit with the Ministry of Health.
Dr Basdeo said, “I think one of the things we have to know is that being a smoker does not make someone a good or bad person. You shouldn’t feel guilty if you have tried to quit and failed because nicotine, which is the drug in cigarettes, is as addictive as heroin or cocaine. It is not an easy task, but there is help,” he said.
Dr Basdeo has been working with individuals to help them quit smoking since 2017. “Being a family doctor, part of our training is to promote health. It was there that I started to look at ways in which we could try to keep the population healthy. When I specialised in family medicine, I realised I wanted to prevent diseases like cancer and diabetes and prevent people from getting sick.
“In 2017, I became a Tobago cessation tutor trained with PAHO and certified in tobacco cessation. So since then, I have continued to specialise in family medicine, and I have worked with the PAHO to tutor other people across the Caribbean and I have also worked with the WHO on a guideline for countries around the world to help people quit smoking,” he said.
Dr Basdeo said a person can experience the positive effects of being nicotine free in only a few hours. ‘Being a smoker to being tobacco-free is hard, but with our help, it is possible to quit. One of the main ways we encourage people to quit is by getting them to understand the benefits,” he said.
The immediate effects of quitting are second to none. You immediately see an improvement in your cardiovascular system; your heart rate goes down, your blood pressure decreases, and within just hours or days, the carbon monoxide levels in your lungs and blood system start to decrease.
“Cessation clinics across the country provide personalised therapy and treatment for each person. We sit with them and find out what works for them. There are so many factors that are associated with each individual’s quit attempt.
“We put a lot of effort into counselling and coming up with strategies and drugs. We then follow you up for 12 weeks, and we can then say that you are tobacco-free. We consider someone to have quit successfully after six months of being tobacco-free. We try until we get a period of six months without tobacco, and then we discharge you from the clinic,” he said.
Dr Basdeo said most people go on to be tobacco-free after six months. “So, we are very patient. A cessation relapse is not something to feel guilty about. There are many events in life that may trigger a relapse.
We have seen people come back in and become tobacco-free. So, people quit and start back, but once they reach six months without tobacco, they stay tobacco-free for life,” he said.
Dr Basdeo said nicotine generally lasts in the body for about one to two hours. After using tobacco for some time, he explained that your body becomes dependent on nicotine, and there are different levels of dependency, from mild to severe, that determine the withdrawal outcome.
“Generally, once you are smoking a pack of cigarettes a day, it means you are very dependent on the cigarette, and during the recovery process, your body experiences real symptoms. You feel nervous, agitated, and easily triggered, and you get annoyed easily. You have all sorts of cravings and you feel the urge to eat more, so all these things are taken into consideration,” he said.
He said electronic devices like vapes are not recommended. “Vapes are not recommended as cessation tools. We have nicotine replacement therapy in the form of gum, patches, or drugs that we use to help people quit. Vapes tend to create a more addictive person who may have come off cigarettes but now is addicted to nicotine in the form of electronic devices such as vapes,” Dr Basdeo said.
Dr Basdeo said, “Quitting smoking is never going to be a flip of a switch. It is going to require dedication, commitment, and patience. First and foremost, you must decide for yourself that you want to quit smoking,” he said.